Burnley's fixtures for 2022/23 - the Clarets' key dates

In their first game back in the second tier for six years, the Clarets face a Roses derby on the opening weekend of the season against the side who knocked them out of the FA Cup in the third round at Turf Moor last season, and went on to finish third in the Championship, losing at Wembley 1-0 to Nottingham Forest.

Vincent Kompany’s first home game will be against another side beaten in the play-offs, at the semi-final stage, in Luton Town, on Saturday, August 6th, before a trip to Watford – relegated with Burnley from the Premier League – on Saturday, August 13th.

Two home games follow against Hull City, on Tuesday, August 16th, and the first of six Lancashire derbies against Blackpool on Saturday, August 20th, before the Clarets enter the Carabao Cup at the second round stage the following midweek.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Jordan Rhodes of Huddersfield Town battles for possession with Ashley Westwood of Burnley during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Burnley and Huddersfield Town at Turf Moor on January 08, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

August ends with a game at promoted Wigan on Saturday, the 27th, before Millwall come to Turf Moor on Tuesday, the 30th.

Other key dates see the return at Blackpool on Saturday, March 4th, while Burnley take on Preston at Deepdale on Tuesday, September 13th and Turf Moor on Saturday, February 11th.

The Clarets will look to extend an unbeaten run that stretches over 12 years and seven games against old foes Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor on Saturday,November 12th – the last game before the break for the World Cup in Qatar – and at Ewood Park on Saturday, March 18th.

After the first knockout round in Qatar, the Chsmpionship resumes at QPR on Saturday, December 10th, with Burnley at home to Birmingham City on Boxing Day, at Stoke on Thursday, December 29th, and at Swansea City on New Year’s Day..

On Good Friday, April 7th, Burnley are at Middlesbrough, and on Easter Monday they host Sheffield United.

The season ends with a home game with Cardiff City on Saturday, May 6th.

Burnley 2022/23 Fixtures

JULY

29 – Huddersfield Town A

AUGUST

6 – LUTON TOWN H

13 – Watford A

16 – HULL CITY H

20 – BLACKPOOL H

24 – Carabao Cup 2

27 – Wigan Athletic A

30 – MILLWALL H

SEPTEMBER3 – West Brom A

10 – NORWICH H

13 – Preston A

17 – BRISTOL CITY H

OCTOBER

1 – Cardiff City A5 – STOKE CITY H

8 – Coventry City A

15 – SWANSEA H

19 – Birmingham A

22 – Sunderland A

29 – READING H

NOVEMBER

2 – ROTHERHAM H

5 – Sheffield United A

12 – BLACKBURN ROVERS H

DECEMBER

10 – QPR A

17 – MIDDLESBROUGH H

26 – BIRMINGHAM H

29 – Stoke City AJANUARY

1 – Swansea City A

7 – Emirates FA Cup 3

14 – COVENTRY CITY H

21 – WEST BROM H

28 – Millwall A

FEBRUARY

4 – Norwich A11 – PRESTON H

14 – WATFORD H

18 – Luton Town A

25 – HUDDERSFIELD TOWN H

MARCH4 – Blackpool A

11 – WIGAN ATHLETIC H

15 – Hull City A

18 – Blackburn Rovers AAPRIL

1 – SUNDERLAND H

7 – Midlesbrough A10 – SHEFFIELD UNITED H

15 – Reading A

18 – Rotherham United A

22 – QPR H

29 – Bristol City A

MAY