Burnley's EPL rivals plot Stoke City swoop, Rangers tipped to sign midfield star

And the Clarets boss sees signs that he can create as well as take chances in the Premier League.

The Ivory Coast international has hit three goals in as many starts since arriving from Lyon late in the transfer window.

Brought in as a wide player, with the onus on helping add to the supply line for the strikers, Cornet’s finishing prowess has been a huge bonus, with his pace and ability to stretch defences utilised off the front and from the flanks so far.

But Dyche feels he can supply the ammunition for the forwards, who have struggled in front of goal so far this season, with Chris Wood the only striker to find the net.

Dyche is also looking for him to adapt to the counter attack in the Premier League, where transition is so vital, and he said, of Cornet: “We think he can assist as well, he sees the picture early.

“We’ve been pleased so far, but it’s still early days and he’s still getting to the true fitness and sharpness and understanding, that balance to his performance as well, between the attacking and defensive side.

“In the Premier League, that’s a really important thing for wide players or whether he’s playing in the number 10, to get that balance right, because teams work on transition well, and Southampton had a spell where he didn’t quite see the defensive picture as quickly.

”These are the things you learn from playing in the Premier League, and I’m sure he will do.

”So far he’s made a good positive start to his life at Burnley Football Club.”

1. Chalobah set for new deal Chelsea are set to reward Trevoh Chalobah for his breakout season with a new contract. (Football.London) (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

2. Barca aware of Toon interest in Dembele Ousmane Dembele is ignoring Barcelona’s attempts to renew his contract with the La Liga giants aware transfer talks have already opened with Newcastle United. (Sport) (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images) Photo: Aurelien Meunier Photo Sales

3. Spurs want Souttar Harry Souttar is subject to interest from Tottenham Hotspur along with a host of other Premier League clubs. (Football Insider) (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. Everton keen on Djuricic Everton are one of the clubs who are interested in Sassuolo’s Filip Djuricic. (CalcioMercato) (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images) Photo: Alessandro Sabattini Photo Sales