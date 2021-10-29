Burnley's divisional rivals move closer to big-money takeover, Leicester City target could cost €40m

The Clarets head into the match still in search of their first league win of the season, after a poor start to the campaign that sees them lying 18th in the table as the season approaches the quarter way mark.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's clash against the newly-promoted Bees, Clarets boss Sean Dyche said: “There are lots of views from the outside, but I have never bothered with that. don’t read all the stuff I’ve said, I don’t do social media. I work on an in-house basis.

That narrows my thinking down and keeps me thinking straight. But I do use my staff to process things, as I don’t think I have the answer to everything. I sometimes get a bit of feedback from the players, and of course I have my own eyes and my own knowledge.

“You look at all of that before you change everything. You look at what is going on, and add in analysis and statistics and your own eyes and feel. Then you think, 'what are we changing and what are we changing for?'”

“Are you changing because you think we need a change, or because there is an actual reason why? That is always my final question. If we can’t answer that, we don’t change.

Here is our rundown of the latest news and updates from the Premier League, as the build-up to this weekend's eagerly-anticipated action continues:

1. £34m could land Lang Leeds United, West Ham and Arsenal-linked forward Noa Lang is said to be valued at around £34m by Club Brugge, who are keen to ward off interest in their star man in January. The ex-Ajax starlet has scored three goals an made five assists in the league so far this season. (Express) Photo: TOM GOYVAERTS Photo Sales

2. Diallo eyes loan move Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo is believed to be interested in a potential loan move to Feyenoord, according to reports from the Netherlands. The youngster joined the Red Devils for £37m back in January, but he's featured sparingly since joining from the club. (Sport Witness) Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

3. City wanted Chelsea star Man City reportedly made a move to sign Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku last year, but the Citizen's focus on Harry Kane and Lukaku's desire to win Serie A with Inter saw the move break down. He completed a £97m back to Chelsea instead last summer. (Telegraph) Photo: BEN STANSALL Photo Sales

4. Phillips 'favours' Liverpool over Man Utd Leeds United are believed to be working hard to tie star man Kalvin Phillips down to a new deal, amid interest from Liverpool and Man Utd. While the England ace is "reluctant" to leave the Whites, he is said to "favour" a move to the Reds over Leeds' fierce rivals. (Daily Star) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales