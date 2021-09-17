Burnley's divisional rivals could lose £50m striker for nothing, Man Utd ready big-money deal for key man

The Clarets boss, who has been with the club for nine years, spoke to the press following the announcement of the new deal, and was asked whether his renewed commitment to the club would encourage players with soon-to-expire contracts to follow his example. He said: “We'll see, the way the game has changed now, they have agents, representatives, varying thoughts on the club and their time here, where the club is going to.

“I think all the signs help, but they don't guarantee players will re-sign, of course, contracts often do, the level of, so that's often the priority, to get their contracts right, and behind that, if they get on well with the management team and their fellow teammates, and the club in general, that can only help.

“There are no individuals, it’s all the players. I always try and be open with them, they know that.

“I’ve discussed, when they’ve wished to discuss with me, the football side of things. Sometimes it’s about contracts, it depends on the style of representatives they use.

“Some representatives want to do that through the business side of the club, some want to speak to me - it depends on what player and what circumstance. They’re all different and they’ve all got different views.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Premier League, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues:

1. Barca could beat Chelsea to midfielder Barcelona have been tipped to beat Chelsea to the signing of Dynamo Moscow youngster Arsen Zakharyan. The Catalan giants have been tipped to enter talks with his club in the coming weeks, after scouts were wowed by some of his recent displays. (Sport Witness) Photo: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV Photo Sales

2. Wilder wants Forest job Ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is said to be keen on the vacant Nottingham Forest job. It had previously been claimed that Wilder would hold out to see if Steve Bruce would lose the Newcastle job, and look to fill the role if so. (Guardian) Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

3. Dyche signs new deal Burnley boss Sean Dyche has signed a new deal with the club that will extend his stay to well over a decade, with the four-year deal keeping him there until 2025. He's been with the club since 2012, and got them promoted to the top tier back in 2014 and again in 2016. (Club website) Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales

4. Guardiola frustrated over low attendance Pep Guardiola has urged more Manchester City fans to attend their game against Southampton, after just over 38,000 fans attended their midweek Champions League game clash against RB Leipzig, despite their stadium having a 55,000 capacity. (BBC Sport) Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales