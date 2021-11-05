Burnley's divisional rivals could land Barcelona goalkeeper, Norwich City eye Europa League ace

The Clarets will head into the weekend in fine spirits, after defeating Brentford 3-1 at Turf Moor last weekend in a game that saw them blow away the visitors by scoring all their goals within the first 36 minutes of the match.

Their opponents will also have their tails up, after following up a 3-0 thrashing of Newcastle with a 1-0 victory over Malmo in the Champions League earlier this week.

Speaking ahead of the game, Burnley boss Sean Dyche gave some insight into his side's tactical set-up, and revealed: “We’ve not been trying not to do that (switch formation), trust me.

“I think the way the opposition operate sometimes, different spaces to capitalise on…the way we perform generally, the eyes are alive, and as I said to the players, they’d not been far away from that anyway, but there was an extra edge against Brentford.

“Goals change games, I’ve always said it, not just literally, but in the feel of a performance, and then the consistency of it, because second half we didn’t quite find the same level.

“There was a bit of nervousness as well, the first win etc, you’re in a comfortable position so let’s not do anything silly - I understand that. But now it’s about ‘can you perform like that more often?’ 'Can you keep the consistency of that performance throughout the 90 minutes?’

“These are all the challenges of football, and I think we continue to look at that, working hard to try and find those ways of operating with a bit of freedom."

Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Premier League, as the top tier sides gear up for another high-octane weekend of action:

1. Isak keen on Premier League move Arsenal-linked striker Alexander Isak has revealed he harbours ambitions of playing in the Premier League, as speculation continues over his future. The 22-year-old ace scored 17 La Liga goals for Real Sociedad last season. (Independent) Photo: ANDER GILLENEA Photo Sales

2. Matthaus makes Sancho claim Ex-Germany star Lothar Matthaus has claimed Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho will be regretting his £75m move for Borussia Dortmund, after his lack of game time for the Red Devils saw him miss out on a place in the latest England squad. Matthaus described the move as a "mistake" (Sky Sports) Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

3. Spurs backed to capture Kessie Spurs have been tipped to make a swoop for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, following the arrival of new manager Antonio Conte. Kessie looks set to leave the San Siro in the next transfer window, with his current deal expiring in the summer. (Calciomercato) Photo: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE Photo Sales

4. Tosun could return to Besiktas Besiktas are said to have already made an approach to re-sign former star striker Cenk Tosun from Everton in January. The Toffees flop has scored just nine Premier League goals for the club in 49 appearances, following a £27m move back in 2018. (Fotomac) Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales