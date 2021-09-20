Burnley's divisional rivals battle for €30m ex-Ajax man, Southampton chase starlet forward

Speaking after the game, Clarets boss Sean Dyche discussed the impact of substitutes Maxwel Corner and Matej Vydra on the game, and said: “Maxwel needs time and Matej has come back late (after Euro 2020) and is trying to get to that real fitness, so I was pleased with those two.

“Jay (Rodriguez) had a little spell at the end to try and change the feel. We weren't a million miles away in the second half at the beginning, but I just felt it needed a little bit more

“I was pleased with the way they reacted and the way they have taken it on in the second half, and more to come from those two I feel.”

Discussing Cornet in detail, Dyche revealed: “He's good and seems to be getting along with the group. I didn't think the timing was right (to play him) at Everton but I felt it was right today.

“He did very well with the ball, he has to learn the little nuances of the Premier League and transition. But we brought him here because we feel he is a good player and I am sure he will continue to adapt to the challenge of the Premier League.”

Burnley are back in action tomorrow evening, when they host League Two side Rochdale at Turf Moor.

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Premier League, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues:

1. Red Devils backed to bag Bellingham Manchester United have been tipped to win the race to sign Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham, ahead of the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City. He's gone from strength to strength since joining his current club in a £25m from Birmingham City in 2020. (ESPN) Photo: Alex Grimm Photo Sales

2. European giants keen on Rudiger Bayern Munich and Juventus have both been named as possible destinations for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, as the Germany international continues to stall on signing a new deal. He's made over 100 league appearances for the Blues since joining them back in 2017. (Calciomercato) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3. Reds could move for Bissouma in the summer Liverpool have been tipped to make a move for Brighton star Yves Bissouma, with reports suggesting the Reds' scouting team have been wowed by the Mali international. The Seagulls star was tipped to leave last summer, but nobody matched his £40m asking price. (Fichajes) Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

4. Whelan urged Everton to land new defender Football pundit Noel Whelan has claimed Everton are just one centre-half away from completing their "jigsaw". He revealed that he's impressed with the quality the Toffees possess this season, but admits that the Toffees' apparent quest to sign a new defender is a necessary one. (Football Insider) Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales