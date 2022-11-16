Burnley's Connor Roberts ready to run himself into the ground for Wales's historic World Cup moment in Qatar

The Dragons haven't featured at this stage of the tournament since Sweden in 1958 when they reached the quarter-finals.

After finishing runners-up to the hosts in Group 3, and seeing off Hungary in a play-off, they were knocked out of the competition by eventual winners Brazil.

At the Ullevi Stadium in the capital city, Gothenburg, they were eventually undone by a 17-year-old Pelé, who netted the only goal of the game in the 66th minute.

VALE OF GLAMORGAN, WALES - NOVEMBER 14: Connor Roberts of Wales talks during a press conference at The Vale Resort on November 14, 2022 in Vale of Glamorgan, Wales. (Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images)

It'll be a historic moment for the Euro 2016 semi-finalists when they walk out against USA at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium for their opening Group B game on Monday.

"It's incredible," Roberts said. "It's the greatest competition for a national side and it's the first time that Wales have got there in a long, long time.

"I'm incredibly proud to be a part of it and, touch wood, I play a couple of games so that I can say I've played at a World Cup. If I get picked to play that first game I'll run more than I've ever run before.

"It's the first time and possibly the only time I'll get to play in a World Cup so I'm looking forward to it. We just want to go there and enjoy ourselves and wear the Wales shirt at a World Cup."

Welsh Connor Roberts and Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne fight for the ball during a soccer game between Belgian national team the Red Devils and Wales, Thursday 22 September 2022 in Brussels, game 5 (out of six) in the Nations League A group stage. BELGA PHOTO BRUNO FAHY (Photo by BRUNO FAHY / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Robert Page's side made it through qualifying play-offs against Austria and Ukraine to reach this stage after finishing second to Belgium — the 2018 semi-finalists in Russia — in the group stages.

And Roberts admitted that their had been a little bit of banter with Burnley assistant manager, Craig Bellamy, who scored 19 times when earning 78 caps for his nation, when their progress was sealed.

The former Swansea City right back, who has played 19 times for the Clarets in the Championship this term, said: "With every game that went by I kind of patted myself on the back that I haven't got injured and I'm available for another week!

"There is a little bit of jealousy coming out! When I first walked in he said 'you were lucky, weren't you lads!' We were lucky, but we're there. They're all going to be special. For little old Wales we just want to be there and enjoy ourselves."

Wales then play Iran on November 25th before the big one against England four days later. "England is the last game so if we're still in with a chance, then brilliant," Roberts said.