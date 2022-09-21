Burnley's Connor Roberts explains new role under Vincent Kompany's rule

The Welshman's role and responsibilities have been tweaked somewhat since Vincent Kompany took charge at Turf Moor in the summer.

The Neath-born 26-year-old has been used to operating in a more advanced position for club and country in recent years.

But there has been less emphasis placed on the full back to get forward and more expectation on him to offer support and assistance to his team-mates infield.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 16: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley interacts with Connor Roberts of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Hull City at Turf Moor on August 16, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"I'm playing a slightly different role to what I've played in the past," he explained. "I've been asked to do a slightly different role by coming inside, but I'm enjoying it and all I can do is produce what the manager and coaches are asking of me.

"It's about trying to create advantages around the pitch in terms of numbers. It's something that the manager and staff have asked of me so all I can do is do my best. The feedback I've had from [Craig] Bellamy is good and the longer I spend playing this role I'm only going to get better with it.

"It might be a shock to some to see me playing that type of way, it's a bit weird to see me playing a different way, but I've grown up at Swansea and always played with the ball so being in there doesn't make me any less comfortable."

Roberts, who signed from Swansea City last year, contributed to 23 goals in his last three seasons at the Liberty Stadium.

He's even chipped in with a few goals and assists on the international stage, teeing up Rhys Norrington-Davies in a UEFA Nations League A defeat to Holland at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Roberts also netted in a Group E World Cup qualifier against Belarus last November having earlier helped his nation overcome Turkey at Euro 2020 when scoring the second goal at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

However, despite being an ever-present this season, playing every minute of the Clarets’ 10 Championship fixtures, he has yet to get on the board statistically in terms of goal contributions.

He said: "When I played in the Championship for Swansea and when I play for Wales I'm used as a wing back, I'm a little bit more of an outlet out wide and I'm able to get into the box a lot more than what you'd find me in games for Burnley.

"There are going to be less moments when I'm getting into those situations, but when I do I need to make them count. I've created a couple of chances, but I have to pick and choose my moments a little more wisely when I can go forward now.