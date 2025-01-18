Burnley's CJ Egan-Riley pays James Trafford the ultimate compliment after Sunderland heroics

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CJ Egan-Riley has paid the biggest compliment possible to James Trafford following the goalkeeper’s penalty heroics against Sunderland.

The 22-year-old pulled off two remarkable saves from Wilson Isidor as Burnley clung on for a 0-0 draw to maintain their unbeaten run.

The first penalty awarding was hugely contentious, with referee Anthony Backhouse adjudging Egan-Riley to have tripped Isidor inside the box – despite replays clearing show it was outside.

Despite his anger with the decision, Egan-Riley had full faith that his former Manchester City academy teammate would come up trumps.

"I knew it was [outside the box],” the defender told Sky Sports.

"But the ref had a bad game. Even the second one I'm not sure about.

"Like Traff said, we've been playing together since we were 11 years old. He's got me out the rubbish however many times and tonight he did it on the biggest stage that he has.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: James Trafford of Burnley celebrates with his teammates after saving a second penalty from Wilson Isidor of Sunderland (not pictured) during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sunderland AFC at Turf Moor on January 17, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

"For me as a defender, I'd have no one else in the world behind me in the sticks than him, because I know if I make a mistake, he's there for me.

"He's done it again, I'm not even surprised at this point, he's been doing it for 10 years."

Trafford also praised Egan-Riley for his late block, while also finding time to aim a cheeky dig at his teammate.

"I just had to get CJ out of trouble,” he joked. “I got him out of trouble and then he made a great block. It's what we do. We've done it since we were 12.

"If you take the two penalties out of it, then the way we played, in my opinion, we should've won. But because of the way the game played out, it probably feels like a win in the long-term. It's a nice feeling isn't it?"