Punters could lap up odds as long as 14/1 for the Clarets when bookies first tested the water with their probabilities for England’s second tier.

Norwich City and Watford, who were relegated from the Premier League alongside Burnley, were enlisted as favourites for the crown, with number crunchers offering odds of around 6/1 and 7/1 respectively.

But it’s all change ahead of Friday’s clash at Vicarage Road where the Hornets and Vincent Kompany’s side — who are locked on four points apiece after the opening games — go head-to-head.

Here’s the division’s revised complexion, in reverse order, according to Sky Bet.

1. Rotherham United 250/1 Chiedozie Ogbene got Rotherham United's first goal of the Championship campaign. (Picture: Henry Browne/Getty Images) Photo: Picture: Henry Browne/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Reading 250/1 Blackpool's Jerry Yates battles with Reading's Andy Yiadom The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackpool v Reading - Saturday 30th July 2022 - Bloomfield Road - Blackpool Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

3. Bristol City 150/1 HULL, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Joe Williams of Bristol City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Bristol City at MKM Stadium on July 30, 2022 in Hull, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images) Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

4. Birmingham City 150/1 BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 05: Jordan James of Birmingham City pushes forward during the Sky Bet Championship between Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town at St Andrews (stadium) on August 05, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images) Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales