Burnley's Championship rivals axe boss after just three months ahead of Turf Moor trip

Stoke City have sacked their manager Narcis Pelach ahead of their New Year’s Day clash against Burnley.

The Spaniard has been axed by the Potters after just three months and 19 games in the bet365 Stadium hotseat.

The former Norwich City coach replaced Steven Schumacher in September, penning a three-year contract, but won just three league games leaving Stoke 19th in the Championship table.

It’s yet to be confirmed who will take temporary charge of Stoke’s game against Sunderland on Sunday, which comes three days before they make the trip to Turf Moor.

Sporting director Jon Walters said: “Narcís is a talented coach with huge potential, he works relentlessly hard and I have no doubt that he will go on to achieve success in the future.

“However, with the way results and performances have been in recent weeks, we have to accept with hindsight that he has proved not to be the right fit for this club at this time.

“I take full responsibility for that and I’m absolutely determined that we will now make the right choice to take us forward.

“Every decision we make is driven by our love of Stoke City and absolute determination to bring success to the club.”

Chairman John Coates added: “Narcís has our thanks for his around-the-clock endeavours during his time with us.

“He is a great person and a talented coach with a relentless work ethic and a bright future. He departs with my very best wishes.

“I would also like to thank our fans for the outstanding way they got behind the team against Leeds United on Boxing Day and for their continuing and unwavering support.”