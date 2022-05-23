LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Burnley players celebrate winning the Championship after the Sky Bet Championship between Charlton Athletic and Burnley at the Valley on May 7, 2016 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Burnley's Championship promotion odds posted — alongside Sheffield United and Sunderland — following relegation from the Premier League!

Bookmakers have wasted no time in pinning Burnley with their odds of matching the club’s 2015-16 title-winning success in the Championship.

With relegation from the Premier League still raw, as defeat to Newcastle United brought the Clarets’ six-year stretch in the top flight to an end, attention quickly turned to the 2022-23 campaign.

They joined Norwich City and Watford in England’s second tier, with Wigan Athletic, Rotherham United and Sunderland promoted from League One, and derby days against Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End and Blackpool will return to the schedule.

Here is Sky Bet’s list of contenders for top spot, promotion and a play-off place.

1. Rotherham United

Championship Winner 22/23 odds: 66/1. Championship Promotion 22/23 odds: 16/1. Championship Top 6 Finish 22/23 odds: 11/2.

2. Bristol City

Championship Winner 22/23 odds: 40/1. Championship Promotion 22/23 odds: 12/1. Championship Top 6 Finish 22/23 odds: 5/1.

3. Reading

Championship Winner 22/23 odds: 33/1. Championship Promotion 22/23 odds: 12/1. Championship Top 6 Finish 22/23 odds: 5/1.

4. Preston North End

Championship Winner 22/23 odds: 33/1. Championship Promotion 22/23 odds: 12/1. Championship Top 6 Finish 22/23 odds: 5/1.

