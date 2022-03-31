Burnley's Boy Blue Josh Brownhill hoping to deny Manchester City

However, if the Clarets can get a point, or all three at Turf Moor, to aid their chances of staying up, Brownhill's ideal scenario would see Pep Guardiola's men compensate by winning their first Champions League, if any dropped points see Liverpool take advantage in the race for the Premier League crown.

Back in 2009, Burnley beat reigning champions Manchester United in their first home game of the season - a result Sir Alex Ferguson believed cost the Reds the title.

The Clarets would beat the champions in each of their first four Premier League campaigns, adding the scalp of City in 2014/15, Leicester City in 2016/17, and Chelsea the following season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Rodrigo of Manchester City and Josh Brownhill of Burnley battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

They have not achieved the feat since, and while few outside Turf Moor will give Burnley much chance, Manchester-born Brownhill says 'why not?': "That's the joke in the family, we're all backing Burnley, but if I was to choose, obviously Burnley get a result and stay up, and if that costs City the league, they win the Champions League hopefully.

"I'd love to see that, it would be nice for City to win it, but hopefully we can get the win, or at least a point first.

"But it will be very hard.

"We played really well there earlier in the season and had a couple of really good chances, but we didn't take them.

"But we're at home, and we've had some good results against the big teams this season - we beat Tottenham, and we've drawn with Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

"At some point, why not City? At home we try and make it horrible for every team, and it might swing in our favour."

Since George Boyd's goal sent City packing at Turf Moor in 2015, the Blues have won 13 of the following 14 meetings, with one draw - with a goal difference of 5-44.

But City have stuttered of late, dropping four points from 12, while Everton almost frustrated them at Goodison Park, as Liverpool have closed the gap to one point, with a superior goal difference.

Crystal Palace showed the template for how to defend against City and cause them problems in a goal-less draw at Selhurst Park recently, and Brownhill said: "Anything we could nick would be massive, because you're not expected to get anything.

"You feel like they've got 12, 13 men when you play them, and they're all technically very good, but if you look at the Palace game, they defended well and did well on the counter.

"They have dropped points of late, so why not against us.

"We have to be 100% at it, and if they're off it, then who knows.

"There's probably more pressure on City than Liverpool, and if they don't score after 60 minutes, there's added pressure.