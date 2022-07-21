Burnley's bid to land Coventry City's Callum O'Hare is dead in the water

Andy Turner of the Coventry Telegraph has revealed the Clarets have failed to agree terms with the Sky Blues over the attacking midfielder, and any deal is off.

The 24-year-old a target for Vincent Kompany, with a number of formal approaches and bids knocked back, despite attempts to come to a compromise in recent days.

Kompany said last Friday: "I'm all for transparency.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Callum O'Hare of Coventry City runs past Sam Clucas of Stoke City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Coventry City at Bet365 Stadium on May 07, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"I would rather not lie but these things are hard until they are done, they can still go wrong.

"We think he is a great player, and we think he would be great for us but is a deal done, no."

City boss Mark Robins was not happy with those comments, saying Kompany was “out of order,” adding after Tuesday night’s 3-0 pre-season friendly win at Walsall: “He’s still our player, so long may that continue.”

Burnley remain light in terms of wide or attacking midfielders, with Dwight McNeil, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Scott Twine capable of playing in that role, as well as Maxwel Cornet, who remains a target for a number of Premier League clubs, including Everton, Fulham and Nottingham Forest.