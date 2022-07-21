Burnley's bid to land Coventry City's Callum O'Hare is dead in the water

Andy Turner of the Coventry Telegraph has revealed the Clarets have failed to agree terms with the Sky Blues over the attacking midfielder, and any deal is off.
The 24-year-old a target for Vincent Kompany, with a number of formal approaches and bids knocked back, despite attempts to come to a compromise in recent days.
Kompany said last Friday: "I'm all for transparency.
"I would rather not lie but these things are hard until they are done, they can still go wrong.
"We think he is a great player, and we think he would be great for us but is a deal done, no."
City boss Mark Robins was not happy with those comments, saying Kompany was “out of order,” adding after Tuesday night’s 3-0 pre-season friendly win at Walsall: “He’s still our player, so long may that continue.”
Burnley remain light in terms of wide or attacking midfielders, with Dwight McNeil, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Scott Twine capable of playing in that role, as well as Maxwel Cornet, who remains a target for a number of Premier League clubs, including Everton, Fulham and Nottingham Forest.
As reported yesterday, despite speculation suggesting Crystal Palace and West Ham have spoken to the club about McNeil, Burnley are not in talks with anyone over the 22-year-old.