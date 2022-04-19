"Burnley’s best manager in living memory" — Ex-Clarets midfielder Joey Barton will 'touch base' with Sean Dyche this week

The 50-year-old's exit on Good Friday brought an end to a glorious era at the club that had spanned almost a decade.

Former Manchester City and Newcastle United midfielder Barton had a hand in that success having played 58 times over two spells for the Clarets.

The 39-year-old, who has masterminded Bristol Rovers' push for promotion in League Two, scored three times in 37 starts as Burnley returned to the Premier League as champions in 2016.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Joey Barton of Burnley in action during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Burnley and Bristol City at Turf Moor on January 28, 2017 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

He then concluded his playing career at the club, following a brief spell with Rangers in the SPL, as Burnley survived a season in the top flight for the first time since 1975.

Addressing the 'shock' departure, Barton said: "I’m really surprised. Arguably, he’s been Burnley’s best manager in living memory. For as long as I’ve been around that’s certainly the case.

"From my experience there, I’m not in the dressing room, I’m not in the club so I don’t know what’s gone on, but I would think you’d have a much better chance with Sean Dyche, Ian Woan, Steve Stone and Tony Loughlan and Billy Mercer in the building than Burnley would without them.

"I texted him when I saw the news. I texted all the guys just sending my love across to them and that I’m thinking of them. I’ll probably touch base with them this week to just make sure they’re okay."

BURSLEM, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Joey Barton, Manager of Bristol Rovers, celebrates their side's win after the final whistle of the Sky Bet League Two match between Port Vale and Bristol Rovers at Vale Park on April 18, 2022 in Burslem, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Barton recited the old adage: 'All good things must come to an end', when reflecting on the news, and believes Dyche's successor, whoever it may be, will have some big shoes to fill when appointed.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder, who wrote his own 'underdog' tale at boyhood club Sheffield United, is currently the favourite to replace Dyche, who he is very close with.

With the Clarets scrapping for survival under the interim stewardship of Under 23s manager Michael Jackson, Barton, in conversation with the Bristol Post, continued: "I’m disappointed for them but every good thing comes to an end. Nine-and-a-half-years and I’ll be very surprised if Sean Dyche is not in employment by the start of next season.

"It’s sad to see it end that way. I think for the work he’s done he deserved to get to that ten years and he deserves to have a chance of keeping them out the trapdoor.

"He’s done incredible things at the football club, I saw that when I was there, building the infrastructure behind that."

Barton concluded: "(He) hasn’t gone and spent all the money on big lavish foreign signings and agents fees and transfer fees. He’s done it in a really sustainable way which has given the club a tremendous platform for the next ten years, not just next year.