Burnley’s automatic promotion rivals bolster ranks with signing of former Blackburn Rovers man

Burnley’s promotion rivals Sheffield United have bolstered their forward ranks with the signing of former Blackburn Rovers man Ben Brereton-Diaz.

The 25-year-old has clinched a loan move from parent club Southampton, with the Blades holding the option to turn it permanent at the end of the season.

Brereton-Diaz also spent the second half of last season on loan at Bramall Lane, scoring four times as the Blades were relegated from the top flight.

"I'm absolutely buzzing,” Brereton-Diaz said of his move.

“It is a club I've been at before and really enjoyed and I obviously know the staff and the players that are still here.

"For me personally, with a young family back in Southampton, I didn't want to go somewhere else unfamiliar, but most importantly I know what the gaffer and his staff are about and I've been delighted to see the team doing so well this season. For me it was a no-brainer to come back.

"The atmosphere last year was tough at times, but I still enjoyed my football and loved every minute of my time at the club. The fans were brilliant, it is a real family club and there is a connection now which is important. No other club was an option for me.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Ben Brereton Diaz of Sheffield United reacts during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Sheffield United at Goodison Park on May 11, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

"Coming back to Sheffield United this time I know I will enjoy it more than the first time, the lads have done unbelievably well and I'm just here to hopefully help the team achieve the goal of promotion."

Blades boss Chris Wilder, meanwhile, spoke of his delight at getting the move over the line.

"This is a great fit for everyone and Ben will be an important player for us in the second half of the season,” he said.

“In a tough campaign, he was great for us last season and we would have loved to have kept him but the Southampton move was too good to turn down.

"So far it's not worked out as well as he would have liked and we've retained our interest in him. We know what we are getting, in terms of personality, culture, mentality and ability. Experience and age were also important to us and overall, it is just great for all parties."