Burnley's Anass Zaroury joins mass celebrations as Morocco cause World Cup upset by knocking out Spain

The 22-year-old, who switched allegiances in the days leading up to the major tournament in Qatar, was on the pitch alongside The Atlas Lions as the squad hoisted head coach Walid Regragui up in the air to mark their ground-breaking triumph.

The shock Group F winners, who saw off Belgium on their way to the knockout phase, held Spain to a goal-less draw in their last 16 tie at the Education City Stadium before prevailing in a penalty shoot-out.

Goalkeeper Bono was the hero as he denied Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets from the spot while substitute Pablo Sarabia hit the post to get the 2010 champions off to the worst possible start.

TOPSHOT - Morocco's coach #00 Walid Regragui is thrown into the air as Morocco players celebrate winning on penalty shoot-out the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Morocco and Spain at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 6, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Badr Benoun missed his penalty for Morocco, but Abdelhamid Sabiri, Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi all kept their cool to convert and send their nation to the quarter-finals for the first time ever.

The result means that Zaroury, who has scored six times for Burnley this season in all competitions, will miss the Clarets’ trip to Loftus Road on Sunday as Morocco face either Portugal or Switzerland 24 hours beforehand.

Speaking previously about his star summer signing, boss Vincent Kompany had said: "He is a robust kid," said Kompany. "I think before every game every full-back or wing-back knows. You know what every coach is saying, be aggressive, get tight.

"We can hear it. Players like him have to handle it and deal with it and he is robust and has quality both ways. He is only 21 and is a good prospect, left foot, right foot. A great prospect."

Morocco's players celebrate at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Morocco and Spain at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 6, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)