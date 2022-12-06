Burnley's Anass Zaroury joins mass celebrations as Morocco cause World Cup upset by knocking out Spain
Burnley winger Anass Zaroury joined the celebrations with his new international team-mates as Morocco made World Cup history.
The 22-year-old, who switched allegiances in the days leading up to the major tournament in Qatar, was on the pitch alongside The Atlas Lions as the squad hoisted head coach Walid Regragui up in the air to mark their ground-breaking triumph.
The shock Group F winners, who saw off Belgium on their way to the knockout phase, held Spain to a goal-less draw in their last 16 tie at the Education City Stadium before prevailing in a penalty shoot-out.
Goalkeeper Bono was the hero as he denied Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets from the spot while substitute Pablo Sarabia hit the post to get the 2010 champions off to the worst possible start.
Badr Benoun missed his penalty for Morocco, but Abdelhamid Sabiri, Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi all kept their cool to convert and send their nation to the quarter-finals for the first time ever.
The result means that Zaroury, who has scored six times for Burnley this season in all competitions, will miss the Clarets’ trip to Loftus Road on Sunday as Morocco face either Portugal or Switzerland 24 hours beforehand.
Speaking previously about his star summer signing, boss Vincent Kompany had said: "He is a robust kid," said Kompany. "I think before every game every full-back or wing-back knows. You know what every coach is saying, be aggressive, get tight.
"We can hear it. Players like him have to handle it and deal with it and he is robust and has quality both ways. He is only 21 and is a good prospect, left foot, right foot. A great prospect."
Zaroury, who represented Belgium’s Under 21s, is yet to make an appearance in the World Cup, having been an unused substitute in all four encounters so far.