Burnley's Aaron Ramsey discusses next steps after completing first 90 minutes after 13-month injury hell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aaron Ramsey has his sights set on a first-team appearance before the season is up after completing his first 90 minutes since returning from his 13-month injury hell.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old played the whole game on Friday night as Burnley’s Under-21s overcame Colchester United 3-0 in their latest Professional Development League outing.

It was the midfielder’s third appearance for Andy Farrell’s side since recovering from a long-term knee injury, which has kept him out of action since February 2024. He’d previously played 45 minutes and 75 minutes respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticking off this latest milestone was a hugely significant moment for Ramsey, who now has four games remaining to force his way into Scott Parker’s first-team plans.

“First one [90 minutes] in I don’t know how long, probably two years,” he said in a video posted to Burnley’s academy X page.

“It feels good, it feels really good to get 90 minutes after 13 months out. It’s been a pleasure to get back on the pitch again.

“Everyone thinks once you’re back it’s fine, but it’s still a push and there’s so many steps you have to take: your first 45, 75 and then 90. I feel amazing now to have done the 90, even though for the last 10 minutes I was puffing!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramsey hasn't featured for the first-team since seriously injuring his knee in a game against Arsenal in February 2024 (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“I feel good though. Getting that first 90 minutes is massive and hopefully there’s more to come.

“Obviously there’s not long left, but speaking to the gaffer and speaking to the sports scientists and physios, we’ll just see what happens.

“Hopefully I can get on the pitch and hopefully we can get back to the Premier League. They’re my two goals towards the end of the season.”

Ramsey even had the ball in the back of the net at one stage, only for it to be ruled out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would have been nice if it had counted, but it’s just good to be back in those situations,” he added.

“It’s a blessing to be back on the pitch and play 90 minutes. It’s even better to come off the pitch and see the first-team are 2-0 up at half-time, so it’s been a good day.”