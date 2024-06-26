Burnley’s 2024/25 Championship fixture list in full as Clarets handed tough opener

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley will start the 2024/25 Championship season with a trip to Luton Town.

The two recently relegated sides face off against one another at Kenilworth Road in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Monday, August 12.

It promises to be an intriguing encounter between two sides that will be tipped to challenge for promotion back to the Premier League.

The Clarets follow up that game with a home clash against Cardiff City, before a trip to the North East to face Sunderland.

The first of two hotly-anticipated East Lancashire derbies follows as fierce rivals Blackburn Rovers travel to Turf Moor on Saturday, August 31.

Burnley make the short return journey to Ewood Park on January 4, 2025.

The traditional Boxing Day fixture sees the Clarets travel to Yorkshire to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane before another trip, this time to Middlesbrough, on December 29. Burnley then host Stoke City on New Year’s Day.

Over Easter, Burnley face a trip to Watford on Good Friday before hosting Sheffield United the following Monday.

The Clarets finish the season at home with a clash against Millwall on Saturday, May 3.

Burnley will line up back in the second tier next season after suffering an instant relegation from the Premier League.

They will be hoping their experience of the Championship will be as enjoyable as last time out, when they romped to the title under Vincent Kompany with 101 points.

Pressure will certainly be on the new man, once he’s appointed, to get Burnley back to the top flight at the first attempt.

FIXTURE LIST IN FULL

Monday, August 12 – Luton Town (A)

Saturday, August 17 – Cardiff City (H)

Saturday, August 24 – Sunderland (A)

Saturday, August 31 – Blackburn Rovers (H)

Saturday, September 14 – Leeds United (A)

Saturday, September 21 – Portsmouth (H)

Saturday, September 28 – Oxford United (A)

Tuesday, October 1 – Plymouth Argyle (H)

Saturday, October 5 – Preston North End (H)

Saturday, October 19 – Sheffield Wednesday (A)

Tuesday, October 22 – Hull City (A)

Saturday, October 26 – QPR (H)

Saturday, November 2 – Millwall (A)

Tuesday, November 5 – West Brom (A)

Saturday, November 9 – Swansea City (H)

Saturday, November 23 – Bristol City (A)

Tuesday, November 26 – Coventry City (H)

Saturday, November 30 – Stoke City (A)

Saturday, December 7 – Middlesbrough (H)

Tuesday, December 10 – Derby County (H)

Saturday, December 14 – Norwich City (A)

Saturday, December 21 – Watford (H)

Thursday, December 26 – Sheffield United (A)

Sunday, December 29 – Middlesbrough (A)

Wednesday, January 1 – Stoke City (H)

Saturday, January 4 – Blackburn Rovers (A)

Saturday, January 18 – Sunderland (H)

Wednesday, January 22 – Plymouth Argyle (A)

Saturday, January 25 – Leeds United (H)

Saturday, February 1 – Portsmouth (A)

Saturday, February 8 – Oxford United (H)

Wednesday, February 12 – Hull City (H)

Saturday, February 15 – Preston North End (A)

Saturday, February 22 – Sheffield Wednesday (H)

Saturday, March 1 – Cardiff City (A)

Saturday, March 8 – Luton Town (H)

Tuesday, March 11 – West Brom (H)

Saturday, March 15 – Swansea City (A)

Saturday, March 29 – Bristol City (H)

Saturday, April 5 – Coventry City (A)

Wednesday, April 9 – Derby County (A)

Saturday, April 12 – Norwich City (H)

Friday, April 18 – Watford (A)

Monday, April 21 – Sheffield United (H)

Saturday, April 26 – QPR (A)