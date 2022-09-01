Burnley youngster Lewis Richardson joins Grimsby Town on a season-long loan
Burnley forward Lewis Richardson has joined Grimsby Town on loan.
The 19-year-old will spend the 2022/23 campaign with the League Two side.
Richardson has progressed through the ranks at Turf Moor, and scored five goals on his U18s debut at the age of just 15.
Making a habit of it, he also bagged a hat-trick on his first appearance for the Clarets’ U23s.
His fine form eventually saw him called up to the first team in 2021, facing Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League fixture.
He has also represented England at youth level, and scored on his U16s debut.