Burnley youngster Lewis Richardson joins Grimsby Town on a season-long loan

The 19-year-old will spend the 2022/23 campaign with the League Two side.

Richardson has progressed through the ranks at Turf Moor, and scored five goals on his U18s debut at the age of just 15.

Making a habit of it, he also bagged a hat-trick on his first appearance for the Clarets’ U23s.

Lewis Richardson has joined Grimsby on loan (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

His fine form eventually saw him called up to the first team in 2021, facing Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League fixture.