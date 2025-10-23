Burnley Women go top of the table ahead of Blackburn Rovers FA Cup tie

An early penalty saw Burnley Women move top of the table thanks to a hard-earned away win against West Brom.

Louise Roberts’ side recorded a fifth victory and sixth clean sheet of their league campaign on Wednesday night with a narrow 1-0 victory against the fourth-placed Baggies.

With title rivals Wolves not in action, the Clarets took full advantage to move top of the National League North table by a point, having played a game more.

Millie Ravening’s 11th-minute penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides on a wet night under the lights in the Midlands.

There were three changes from the side that started the last league match against Halifax, with Kirstie Levell returning in goal having recently hit 50 appearances for the Clarets.

Jasmine Matthews stepped into the defence, while Aimee Kelly earned her first league start of the campaign.

After a fairly quiet start the game sparked into life when Yana Daniëls was tripped in the Baggies penalty area by Taylor Reynolds.

Millie Ravening nets the only goal of the night from the penalty spot. Picture: Kevin Hayden Photography

Ravening placed the ball on the spot and stepped up confidently, dispatching the ball into the bottom left corner to give the Clarets the lead.

Roberts’ side took firm control from that point onwards and had multiple chances to extend their lead – the first of which saw Claudia Walker brush the outside of a post.

Charley Docherty then fired Thea Paul’s fizzing cross over the bar before Kelly shot straight at West Brom ‘keeper Charlotte Clarke.

The hosts did have a chance to restore parity before half-time, but Levell stood tall to deny Rhianne Oakley from close range.

Roberts was forced into her first change of the night less than 10 minutes after the restart, with Abbey-Leigh Stringer making way for Millie Chandarana through injury.

That didn’t affect the flow of the match, though, as Kelly showed great tenacity to win the ball and test Clarke before Daniëls took aim from range, but her radar was slightly off.

Two more defensive switches saw Paul and Matthews make way for Tilly Wilkes and Naomi Hartley on the hour, with the rain now starting to get heavier.

At this point there wasn’t a great amount of goalmouth action and last week’s hat-trick hero Charlie Chadwick replaced Kelly with 17 minutes of regular time remaining.

West Brom rallied after that and Emma Siddall produced a fantastic clearance to take the ball off an attacker’s toes before Levell produced a smart save high to her left to deny Fran Orthodoxu.

The Clarets had chances to double their lead late on, the best of which fell to Walker one-on-one, but it proved irrelevant as they held on to an important three points.

Next up is the visit of East Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup on Sunday, October 26. The game takes place at Burnley’s training ground.

The Clarets have already recorded an emphatic 13-0 win over their neighbours in the National League Cup last month.

