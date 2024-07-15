Burnley Women face newly-promoted Hull City first as 2024/25 fixture list is revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley Women’s team have discovered their fixture list for the 2024/25 campaign.

Rebecca Sawiuk’s side will line up in the Northern Premier Division of the Women’s National League again after finishing in second place last term, nine points behind title winners Newcastle United.

The Clarets will kick off what they hope will be a promotion-winning campaign at home to Hull City on Sunday, August 18 (2pm).

The Tigers are a newly-promoted outfit having lifted the Division One North title last time out.

Burnley’s first away trip of the season comes at Stourbridge on Sunday, August 25, while a busy September follows with four fixtures including a midweek trip to Liverpool Feds.

At the end of October and the start of November, Sawiuk’s side play the division’s three new additions - Rugby Borough, Sporting Khalsa and the reverse fixture against Hull – back-to-back.

Moving late on into the season, last season’s third-placed side Nottingham Forest visit Lancashire on Sunday, March 9 and the penultimate game of the campaign will see the Clarets face Rugby away from home.

The 2024/25 season then comes to a conclusion with a home clash against Sporting Khalsa on Sunday, April 27.

Fixtures in full

Sunday, August 18 – Hull City (H)

Sunday, August 25 – Stourbridge (A)

Sunday, September 1 – Stoke City (A)

Sunday, September 8 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Sunday, September 15 – Nottingham Forest (A)

Sunday, September 22 – West Bromwich Albion (H)

Thursday, September 26 – Liverpool Feds (A)

Sunday, October 6 – Derby County (H)

Sunday, October 13 – Halifax (A)

Sunday, October 27 – Rugby Borough (H)

Sunday, November 10 – Sporting Khalsa (A)

Sunday, November 17 – Hull City (A)

Sunday, December 15 – Stourbridge (H)

Sunday, January 5 – Stoke City (H)

Sunday, January 12 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Sunday, February 2 - Derby County (A)

Wednesday, February 12 - Liverpool Feds (H)

Sunday, February 23 - West Bromwich Albion (A)

Sunday, March 9 - Nottingham Forest (H)

Sunday, March 23 - Halifax (H)

Sunday, April 13 - Rugby Borough (A)

Sunday, April 27 - Sporting Khalsa (H)

(All fixtures are subject to change)