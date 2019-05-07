Burnley winger McNeil rated in top 15 most valuable youngsters in Europe

Dwight McNeil's emergence at Premier League and international level has been one of the highlights of Burnley's season.

The 19-year-old played a starring role in helping the Clarets climb away from relegation trouble with an outstanding second half of the campaign.

And McNeil, who also experienced Europa League football earlier in the season, after making his first Premier League start against former club Manchester United, went on to make his England Under 20 bow, after being invited to train with the senior squad by Gareth Southgate.

His efforts have been reflected in a study from the CIES Football Observatory, who say that McNeill is the 15th most valuable player aged 20 or under in Europe's big five leagues - the Premier League, Serie A, the Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1.

McNeil, who signed a new four and a half year deal in January, is considered to be worth £28.6m according to the study - more than the likes of Manchester City's Phil Foden, Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea, and Juventus' emerging striking star Moise Kean.

Borussia Dortmund's young England winger Jadon Sancho leads the way, valued at a staggering £150.3m.

Second is Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, vakued at £70m - 10 times what the Gunners paid French side Lorient in the summer.

Roma's Nicolo Zanonio is in third at £67.4m, followed by Bayer Leverkusne wonderid Kai Haivertz (£64.3m) with West Ham's Declan Rice fifth at £64.2m.

Other players in the top ten on the list include other players in the top 10 include, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Vinicius Junior, Justin Kluivert, Evan N'Dicka and Ryan Sessegnon of Fulham.

The full rundown is available at http://www.football-observatory.com