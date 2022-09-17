While the Manchester City legend accepted that it wasn't a 'perfect 10' for the Clarets — having entered double figures in terms of Championship games played — the former defender is pleased with the progress being made.

The hosts again finished the game against the Robins with more than 72% possession and had 11 shots on goal, with six of those on target. And this time, with the Lancashire derby at Deepdale still rooted in the back of their minds, they made their dominance count.

"All of us have high standards so we are not completely happy, but we are pleased because when you look back at the squad and the situation of the squad before game one, there was a lot of uncertainty," said Kompany.

"Today there is music in this team and that is what we need to maintain. There is a lot of progression that can still be made, we are not perfect, but it is a team that is at least giving hope and hope is important."

Manuel Benson scored his first goal for the club with a rasping left-footed drive in the fourth minute while Jay Rodriguez's glancing header proved to be the match-winner after former Claret Nahki Wells had levelled from close range.

On the performance itself, and limiting the highest scorers in the division throughout the 90 minutes, Kompany said: "I am happy. It was a good performance and a good win. I have seen a lot of Bristol and this was a tricky game so we get to go into the international break with exactly what we wanted.

"There is always a thing where you want to see the ball land in the net within five seconds, may the manager who succeeds in doing that tell me about it.

"The fact that we put Bristol out of their game takes a lot of doing. You have to look at the bigger picture, we didn't allow them to have the type of game they wanted to have. As long as we keep creating chances then we are doing the right thing."

The four-time Premier League winner also questioned the away side's equaliser, with suggestions that there was an element of offside in the build up, prior to Wells sweeping home his fifth goal of the season.

"It was offside," he declared. "We have seen it back and we think it is offside (before the corner). That changes it of course. The Championship is a league of set pieces.

"I think as much as 50 per cent of the goals are scored on set pieces. Whenever that ball goes out for a corner or a wide free kick you know you are going to have to deal with it.