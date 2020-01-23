Burnley will 'have to pay £30m' for top target, Leeds United launch move for Premier League hitman, Newcastle United want England international: Rumours

Burnley are still on the lookout for new signings, with time running out in the transfer window.

Newcastle United and Watford are among six Premier League clubs interested in signing Danny Rose from Tottenham Hotspur. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal could triple Gabriele Martinelli’s wage at the end of the season to fend off reported interest from Real Madrid. (Daily Mail)

Sheffield United star John Fleck is apparently subject of interest from Arsenal, with the Blades reportedly slapping a £20m price tag on the midfielder maestro. (The Sun)

West Ham United are interested in Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser, previously linked with Arsenal and Liverpool. (Daily Mirror)

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate has slapped a £30m price tag on Burnley target Ben Gibson. (Teeside Live)

On-loan Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Aaron Mooy will reportedly make his move from Huddersfield Town permanent for a £5m fee. (Various)

Manchester United target Moussa Dembele has ruled out a move to Old Trafford, saying he will remain at Lyon until the end of the season. (Metro)

Leeds United have reportedly turned their attention to Watford man Andre Gray, after a move for Che Adams was ruled out by Southampton. (Daily Star)

Manchester United have stepped up their interest in 16-year-old Birmingham City man Jude Bellingham and would be willing to pay £30m. (Various)