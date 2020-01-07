Burnley wideman Dwight McNeil bracketed with Europe's elite in terms of estimated transfer value

Burnley's Dwight McNeil has been named among the big-5 league players with the greatest estimated transfer values.

The CIES Football Observatory has published its traditional list, with 166 players valued at more than €50 million, including McNeil, 20, who is rated at €54.8 million - more expensive than the likes of Lucas Moura, Luis Suarez, Ross Barkley, Ryan Sessegnon, Felipe Anderson, Mauro Icardi, Sergio Aguero, Harvey Barnes, Riyad Mahrez and Alexandre Lacazette.

At the top three positions of the table are Kylian Mbappé (France and Paris St-Germain), Raheem Sterling (England and Manchester City), as well Mohammed Salah (Egypt and Liverpool).

Per position, the most expensive players from a transfer value perspective are Alisson Becker for goalkeepers (€77 M), Virgil van Dijk for centre backs (€93 M), Trent Alexander-Arnold for full backs (€110 M), James Maddison for midfielders (€112 M) and Kylian Mbappé for forwards (€265 M).

Eleven out of the 20 big-5 league footballers with an estimated value of at least €100 million play for English Premier League clubs.

There are at least two players worth more than €100 million in each of the remaining big-5 leagues: three in La Liga (Messi, Griezmann and João Felix), two in Ligue 1 (Mbappé and Neymar), two in Serie A (Martínez and Lukaku), as well as two in the Bundesliga (Sancho and Werner).

More information about the exclusive CIES Football Observatory research is available at https://football-observatory.com/IMG/sites/b5wp/2019/wp279/en/