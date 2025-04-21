Burnley vs Sheffield United confirmed XIs and team news as Clarets sit on cusp of promotion

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 21st Apr 2025, 16:32 BST
Scott Parker has named an unchanged side for the second game running as his Burnley side sit on the cusp of Premier League promotion.
Many had wondered whether Josh Laurent would return to the starting XI after Hannibal was a little under-par during the Good Friday 2-1 win against Watford.

But Parker has kept faith with the midfielder, who had previously produced a sterling display during the win against Norwich City.

The Clarets are otherwise completely unchanged, both in the starting XI and on the bench.

Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Lyle Foster all remain sidelined.

As for the Blades, they’ve raised some eyebrows by making four changes from Friday’s 2-0 win against Cardiff City. Rob Holding, Callum O’Hare, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Tyrese Campbell are all benched.

TEAMS

Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, acknowledges the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Norwich City FC at on April 11, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, acknowledges the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Norwich City FC at on April 11, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, acknowledges the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Norwich City FC at on April 11, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Hannibal, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming

Subs not used: Hladky, Worrall, Sonne, Laurent, Banel, Koleosho, Redmond, Sarmiento, Barnes

Sheff Utd: Cooper, Choudhury, Robinson, Ahmedhodzic, Burrows, Souza, Peck, Hamer, Brereton-Diaz, Cannon, Moore

Subs not used: Davies, Gilchrist, McCallum, Holding, O’Hare, Seriki, Rak-Sakyi, Brewster, Campbell

Referee: David Webb

