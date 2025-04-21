Burnley vs Sheffield United confirmed XIs and team news as Clarets sit on cusp of promotion
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Many had wondered whether Josh Laurent would return to the starting XI after Hannibal was a little under-par during the Good Friday 2-1 win against Watford.
But Parker has kept faith with the midfielder, who had previously produced a sterling display during the win against Norwich City.
The Clarets are otherwise completely unchanged, both in the starting XI and on the bench.
Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Lyle Foster all remain sidelined.
As for the Blades, they’ve raised some eyebrows by making four changes from Friday’s 2-0 win against Cardiff City. Rob Holding, Callum O’Hare, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Tyrese Campbell are all benched.
TEAMS
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Hannibal, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming
Subs not used: Hladky, Worrall, Sonne, Laurent, Banel, Koleosho, Redmond, Sarmiento, Barnes
Sheff Utd: Cooper, Choudhury, Robinson, Ahmedhodzic, Burrows, Souza, Peck, Hamer, Brereton-Diaz, Cannon, Moore
Subs not used: Davies, Gilchrist, McCallum, Holding, O’Hare, Seriki, Rak-Sakyi, Brewster, Campbell
Referee: David Webb
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.