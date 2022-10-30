4. JORDAN BEYER 7.5

Picked out as Burnley's man of the match after another almost unblemished display at the heart of defence. Faced a different threat when the visitors pushed with pace and power, but kept his composure, remained cool on the ball, and prevented Reading from making inroads in the final third. Recovered from a first half clash of heads with Baba Rahman.

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley