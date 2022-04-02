BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor on April 02, 2022 in Burnley, England.

Burnley vs Man City player ratings as Kevin De Bruyne flicks the switch to put the champions in cruise control at Turf Moor

First half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan restored City’s place at the top of the Premier League table.

By Dan Black
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 6:02 pm

The Belgium international put the treble-chasing visitors ahead after just five minutes when picking out the top corner from Raheem Sterling’s cushioned pass.

City, who briefly dropped to second after Liverpool took care of Watford in the day’s early kick-off, doubled their lead in the 25th minute as Gundogan steered the ball past Nick Pope from another Sterling assist.

Here are the player ratings from Turf Moor.

1. Nick Pope 5

Might have been able to do a little better with Gundogan's finish, but helped keep City's tally down to two. Beat away Rodri's drive in the first half and then produced an almost identical stop to deny Sterling after the break.

Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales

2. Connor Roberts 4

Always going to be up against it when faced with Cancelo and Grealish, and so it proved. Susceptible to balls over the top, struggled to stem the threat at the byline, and distribution was generally disappointing. He did, however, get a toe to a Jesus strike to turn the ball on to the post.

Photo: James Gill

Photo Sales

3. Charlie Taylor 4.5

Always having to make up ground on Sterling as the England international capitalised on the full back's narrow positioning. Did extremely well to recover on occasions in the first half, but he was overawed in the second half when Sterling, De Bruyne and Walker combined in cutting fashion. Caught ball-watching for the opening goal.

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

4. James Tarkowski 5.5

Perhaps guilty of sitting too deep on occasions as City were allowed to collect the ball and get shots away in explicable amounts of space in and around the box. However, the pick of the bunch defensively and helped keep the numbers down.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Man CityBurnleyPremier LeagueTurf Moor
Next Page
Page 1 of 4