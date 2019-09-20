Burnley versus Norwich City: The combined XI ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting
Sean Dyche's Clarets welcome the Canaries to Turf Moor tomorrow as the hosts search for a first win since the opening weekend of the campaign.
While Burnley go in to the game on the back of a smash and grab stalemate away at Brighton, the visitors sprung the biggest surprise of the season so far when beating champions Manchester City 3-2 at Carrow Road. Find out which players make our combined XI, based on points accrued on Premier League Fantasy Football.
1. Nick Pope
The Burnley goalkeeper, who was called up to Gareth Southgate's latest England squad for the European Championship qualifiers, has accrued 18 points so far, in comparison to Tim Krul's 10.