Burnley v West Brom team news: 9 to miss out through injury and 1 suspended

With Leeds United surprisingly losing to Portsmouth, that means the Clarets now sit just two points adrift of the league leaders.

With Leeds not in action until Wednesday night, Parker’s side have the opportunity to potentially go top if they win and Sheffield United don’t beat Bristol City.

As for the Baggies, they held on with 10 men to overcome QPR 1-0 on Saturday to cement their place in sixth position.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Tuesday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

1 . Enock Agyei (Burnley) - out It's understood the winger has picked up another serious injury and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

2 . Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out The defender remains a long-term absentee despite recently returning to training following a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023

3 . Bashir Humphreys (Burnley) - out The loanee is facing "some time" on the sidelines after picking up a quad injury prior to the recent game against Sheffield Wednesday.