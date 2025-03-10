Burnley v West Brom team news: 9 to miss out through injury and 1 suspended

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 10th Mar 2025, 11:21 BST
Burnley take on West Brom tonight in the second of a Turf Moor double header.

Scott Parker’s side extended their unbeaten run to 23 league games on Saturday with a one-sided 4-0 victory over struggling Luton Town.

With Leeds United surprisingly losing to Portsmouth, that means the Clarets now sit just two points adrift of the league leaders.

With Leeds not in action until Wednesday night, Parker’s side have the opportunity to potentially go top if they win and Sheffield United don’t beat Bristol City.

As for the Baggies, they held on with 10 men to overcome QPR 1-0 on Saturday to cement their place in sixth position.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Tuesday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

It’s understood the winger has picked up another serious injury and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

1. Enock Agyei (Burnley) - out

It's understood the winger has picked up another serious injury and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The defender remains a long-term absentee despite recently returning to training following a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023

2. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out

The defender remains a long-term absentee despite recently returning to training following a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023

The loanee is facing “some time” on the sidelines after picking up a quad injury prior to the recent game against Sheffield Wednesday.

3. Bashir Humphreys (Burnley) - out

The loanee is facing "some time" on the sidelines after picking up a quad injury prior to the recent game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Making good progress in his recovery from a serious knee injury, which he suffered back in February of last year. But not quite ready just yet.

4. Aaron Ramsey (Burnley) - out

Making good progress in his recovery from a serious knee injury, which he suffered back in February of last year. But not quite ready just yet.

