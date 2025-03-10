Burnley v West Brom team news: 9 to miss out through injury and 1 suspended

Scott Parker’s side extended their unbeaten run to 23 league games on Saturday with a one-sided 4-0 victory over struggling Luton Town.
With Leeds United surprisingly losing to Portsmouth, that means the Clarets now sit just two points adrift of the league leaders.
With Leeds not in action until Wednesday night, Parker’s side have the opportunity to potentially go top if they win and Sheffield United don’t beat Bristol City.
As for the Baggies, they held on with 10 men to overcome QPR 1-0 on Saturday to cement their place in sixth position.
Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Tuesday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits: