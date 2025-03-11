Burnley v West Brom confirmed XIs and team news as Lyle Foster dropped despite return to scoring ways
The striker was on the scoresheet in the league for the first time since August at the weekend as the Clarets saw off 10-man Hatters 4-0.
Despite his return to scoring form, he drops back down to the bench as Scott Parker makes two changes to his side for tonight’s clash against West Brom.
Hannibal comes in for Josh Laurent in midfield as Zian Flemming takes Foster’s place in attack, as Parker reverts to the side that overcame Cardiff City last week.
Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron, Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor are all absent.
As for the Baggies, they make five changes from their 1-0 win against QPR on Saturday, where they were forced to play the second-half with 10 men.
Darnell Furlong misses out through suspension as a result after being shown a straight red card.
TEAMS
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Hannibal, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming
Subs: Hladky, Worrall, Sonne, Laurent, Benson, Koleosho, Sarmiento, Barnes, Foster
West Brom: Wildsmith, Holgate, Diakite, Heggem, Styles, Mowatt, Price, Swift, Diangana, Armstrong, Grant
Subs: Griffiths, Mohammed, Parker, Frabotta, Molumby, Johnston, Dike, Lankshear, Cole
Referee: Gavin Ward