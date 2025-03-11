Burnley v West Brom confirmed XIs and team news as Lyle Foster dropped despite return to scoring ways

Lyle Foster has been dropped to the bench for Burnley despite breaking his scoring duck against Luton Town on Saturday.

The striker was on the scoresheet in the league for the first time since August at the weekend as the Clarets saw off 10-man Hatters 4-0.

Despite his return to scoring form, he drops back down to the bench as Scott Parker makes two changes to his side for tonight’s clash against West Brom.

Hannibal comes in for Josh Laurent in midfield as Zian Flemming takes Foster’s place in attack, as Parker reverts to the side that overcame Cardiff City last week.

Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron, Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor are all absent.

As for the Baggies, they make five changes from their 1-0 win against QPR on Saturday, where they were forced to play the second-half with 10 men.

Darnell Furlong misses out through suspension as a result after being shown a straight red card.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Zian Flemming of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End FC and Burnley FC at Deepdale on February 15, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
PRESTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Zian Flemming of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End FC and Burnley FC at Deepdale on February 15, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Hannibal, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Hladky, Worrall, Sonne, Laurent, Benson, Koleosho, Sarmiento, Barnes, Foster

West Brom: Wildsmith, Holgate, Diakite, Heggem, Styles, Mowatt, Price, Swift, Diangana, Armstrong, Grant

Subs: Griffiths, Mohammed, Parker, Frabotta, Molumby, Johnston, Dike, Lankshear, Cole

Referee: Gavin Ward

