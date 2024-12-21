Burnley v Watford: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets bid to continue home streak
Scott Parker’s side, unbeaten at home so far this season, are unbeaten in their last eight outings following last week’s 2-1 comeback win against Norwich City.
It leaves them in third place in the Championship table, just one point adrift of Leeds United in second.
They face another in-form side this weekend though in seventh-placed Watford, who haven’t endured a defeat in their last six outings.
Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:
When and where is the game taking place?
The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Saturday, December 21. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Is it on TV?
No, the game falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.
How else can I follow the game?
Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.
What’s the latest team news?
Burnley will have to make late calls over the fitness of Maxime Esteve and Jeremy Sarmiento after the duo picked up knocks during last week’s comeback win against Norwich City.
Connor Roberts and Andreas Hountondji will be back available though after missing out at Carrow Road through illness.
Elsewhere, Shurandy Sambo, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor and Lyle Foster are all expected to miss out.
As for Watford, long-term absentees Kevin Keven and Tom Dele-Bashiru remain absent. Angelo Ogbonna has also been out of action since October but could make a return.
Scott Parker’s pre-match comments
“They’re a good side and this is going to be a tough game. They’ve got some individual quality and they’re on the back of a good run of games where they’ve been unbeaten and picked up a positive result at the weekend.
“They’ve got a good young coach in Tom who has done very, very well, so this game will be dictated to on fine margins because this is a good side with individual qualities and a real team unit.
“As always we need to be prepared to the best we possibly can and try and put our imprint on the game and cause them as many problems as we can.”
What are the predicted teams?
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Egan, Pires, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Koleosho, Anthony, Rodriguez
Watford: Bachmann, Porteous, Pollock, Morris, Ngakia, Sissoko, Louza, Vata, Baah, Chakvetadze, Bayo
Who is the referee?
James Linington. He’s overseen 10 games so far this season, dishing out 43 yellow cards but no reds. He last took charge of a Burnley game in February 2023 for the 1-1 draw away to Millwall.
What are the latest odds?
Burnley: 4/6
Draw: 13/5
Watford: 4/1
Odds according to SkyBet.
