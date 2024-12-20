Scott Parker could be without eight players at Turf Moor on Saturday as the Clarets look to extend their unbeaten streak to nine games.

To compound matters, many of those eight players are long-term concerns, although Connor Roberts and Andreas Hountondji come back into contention after recovering from the illnesses that kept them out of last week’s 2-1 comeback win against Norwich City.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

1 . Manuel Benson (Burnley) - out The winger is facing a number of weeks, and potentially months, on the sidelines after suffering a calf/achilles injury during Burnley's derby against Blackburn in August. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2 . Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out The defender is likely to remain sidelined until the New Year after undergoing a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023. Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

3 . Hannes Delcroix (Burnley) - doubt Could feature in the squad after playing for Burnley’s Under-21 side in midweek, but he’s unlikely to be rushed back given Parker is already blessed with options at centre-back. Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales