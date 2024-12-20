Burnley v Watford team news: 8 to miss out through injury and 4 fitness doubts - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 20th Dec 2024, 12:00 BST
Burnley remain hampered by selection issues for tomorrow’s clash against Watford – as they have been for much of the campaign.

Scott Parker could be without eight players at Turf Moor on Saturday as the Clarets look to extend their unbeaten streak to nine games.

To compound matters, many of those eight players are long-term concerns, although Connor Roberts and Andreas Hountondji come back into contention after recovering from the illnesses that kept them out of last week’s 2-1 comeback win against Norwich City.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

The winger is facing a number of weeks, and potentially months, on the sidelines after suffering a calf/achilles injury during Burnley's derby against Blackburn in August.

1. Manuel Benson (Burnley) - out

The winger is facing a number of weeks, and potentially months, on the sidelines after suffering a calf/achilles injury during Burnley's derby against Blackburn in August. Photo: Alex Livesey

The defender is likely to remain sidelined until the New Year after undergoing a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.

2. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out

The defender is likely to remain sidelined until the New Year after undergoing a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Could feature in the squad after playing for Burnley’s Under-21 side in midweek, but he’s unlikely to be rushed back given Parker is already blessed with options at centre-back.

3. Hannes Delcroix (Burnley) - doubt

Could feature in the squad after playing for Burnley’s Under-21 side in midweek, but he’s unlikely to be rushed back given Parker is already blessed with options at centre-back. Photo: Marc Atkins

The Frenchman will have to be assessed after hobbling off with a knock during last week’s comeback win against Norwich.

4. Maxime Esteve (Burnley) - doubt

The Frenchman will have to be assessed after hobbling off with a knock during last week’s comeback win against Norwich. Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts

