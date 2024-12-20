Scott Parker could be without eight players at Turf Moor on Saturday as the Clarets look to extend their unbeaten streak to nine games.
Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:
1. Manuel Benson (Burnley) - out
The winger is facing a number of weeks, and potentially months, on the sidelines after suffering a calf/achilles injury during Burnley's derby against Blackburn in August. Photo: Alex Livesey
2. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out
The defender is likely to remain sidelined until the New Year after undergoing a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023. Photo: Ryan Pierse
3. Hannes Delcroix (Burnley) - doubt
Could feature in the squad after playing for Burnley’s Under-21 side in midweek, but he’s unlikely to be rushed back given Parker is already blessed with options at centre-back. Photo: Marc Atkins
4. Maxime Esteve (Burnley) - doubt
The Frenchman will have to be assessed after hobbling off with a knock during last week’s comeback win against Norwich. Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts
