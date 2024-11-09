Scott Parker’s side will be out to build on an encouraging display at The Hawthorns on Thursday night where they were held to a goalless draw.

While they’re now winless in their last four, the Clarets were much improved in the West Midlands and were finally offering more of a goal threat in the final third.

They face a Swansea side that are going well in the Championship, sitting ninth in the table following their 1-0 midweek win against Watford.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Sunday’s encounter, so here's a look at the team news for both outfits:

Manuel Benson (Burnley) - out The winger is facing a number of weeks, and potentially months, on the sidelines after suffering a calf/achilles injury during Burnley's derby against Blackburn.

Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out The defender is likely to remain sidelined until the New Year after undergoing a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.

Hannes Delcroix (Burnley) - out Another long-term absentee that is making good progress, but is still making his way back. Not featured since a 2-2 draw against West Ham back in March.