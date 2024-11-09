Burnley v Swansea City team news: 13 to miss out through injury and one fitness doubt - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 9th Nov 2024, 11:00 BST
Burnley are in action on a Sunday for the second weekend running as they welcome Swansea City to Turf Moor this weekend.

Scott Parker’s side will be out to build on an encouraging display at The Hawthorns on Thursday night where they were held to a goalless draw.

While they’re now winless in their last four, the Clarets were much improved in the West Midlands and were finally offering more of a goal threat in the final third.

They face a Swansea side that are going well in the Championship, sitting ninth in the table following their 1-0 midweek win against Watford.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Sunday’s encounter, so here's a look at the team news for both outfits:

The winger is facing a number of weeks, and potentially months, on the sidelines after suffering a calf/achilles injury during Burnley's derby against Blackburn.

1. Manuel Benson (Burnley) - out

The winger is facing a number of weeks, and potentially months, on the sidelines after suffering a calf/achilles injury during Burnley's derby against Blackburn. Photo: Lewis Storey

The defender is likely to remain sidelined until the New Year after undergoing a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.

2. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out

The defender is likely to remain sidelined until the New Year after undergoing a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Another long-term absentee that is making good progress, but is still making his way back. Not featured since a 2-2 draw against West Ham back in March.

3. Hannes Delcroix (Burnley) - out

Another long-term absentee that is making good progress, but is still making his way back. Not featured since a 2-2 draw against West Ham back in March. Photo: Marc Atkins

Hasn't featured for Burnley this season having suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty with Sweden back in June. Back in training but not ready yet.

4. Hjalmar Ekdal (Burnley) - out

Hasn't featured for Burnley this season having suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty with Sweden back in June. Back in training but not ready yet. Photo: Lewis Storey

