While they’re now winless in their last four, the Clarets were much improved in the West Midlands and were finally offering more of a goal threat in the final third.
They face a Swansea side that are going well in the Championship, sitting ninth in the table following their 1-0 midweek win against Watford.
Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Sunday’s encounter, so here's a look at the team news for both outfits:
1. Manuel Benson (Burnley) - out
The winger is facing a number of weeks, and potentially months, on the sidelines after suffering a calf/achilles injury during Burnley's derby against Blackburn. Photo: Lewis Storey
2. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out
The defender is likely to remain sidelined until the New Year after undergoing a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023. Photo: Ryan Pierse
3. Hannes Delcroix (Burnley) - out
Another long-term absentee that is making good progress, but is still making his way back. Not featured since a 2-2 draw against West Ham back in March. Photo: Marc Atkins
4. Hjalmar Ekdal (Burnley) - out
Hasn't featured for Burnley this season having suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty with Sweden back in June. Back in training but not ready yet. Photo: Lewis Storey