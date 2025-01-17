Burnley v Sunderland: Team news, predicted teams and TV details for Championship promotion showdown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley will be looking to land a crucial blow in their promotion showdown with Sunderland tonight.

Scott Parker’s second-placed Clarets host a Black Cats side that sit in fourth, just two points below them in the table.

Burnley come into the game in great form in the midst of a 14-game unbeaten run which was extended last week with their 3-1 after-extra-time win against League One Reading in the FA Cup.

Still unbeaten at home this season, Parker’s men will be looking to maintain that record when they face a Black Cats side that are one of only two sides to beat them in the Championship this season.

Regis Le Bris’ men are also in good form, having lost just one of their last eight encounters.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Friday, January 17. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Is it on TV?

Yes, the game has been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports. Coverage begins at 7pm on the Main Event and Football channels.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Hannibal serves the third and final game of his three-match ban following his stamp against Stoke City on New Year’s Day.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond all remain injured.

As for Sunderland, Aji Alese picked up what looked to be a serious injury in the FA Cup last week, while Jenson Seelt and Niall Huggins are long-term absentees.

Romaine Mundle, Tom Watson (both hamstring) and Alan Browne (leg) are also out injured while Ian Poveda (hamstring) is also likely to miss out.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“Sunderland are a very good side. They've proven that over the course of this season.

“It’s a really well coached team and they’ve done remarkably well. They've got individuals and pace in their team that we need to be fully aware of and we will be.

“We face similar teams and similar qualities and we've dealt with that pretty well, so as always we'll approach this game and try and be as dominant as we can and try and take everything we can out of this game and try and nullify them to the best we can.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Anthony, Foster, Flemming

Sunderland: Patterson, Hume, Mepham, O'Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Jobe, Rigg, Roberts, Mayenda, Isidor

Who is the referee?

Anthony Backhouse. He’s overseen 20 games so far this season, dishing out 80 yellow cards and three reds. He was in charge of Burnley’s 2-0 win against Coventry City back in November.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 23/20

Draw: 21/10

Sunderland: 5/2

Odds according to SkyBet.