Burnley v Sunderland confirmed XIs and team news as Scott Parker makes two changes

Scott Parker has made two changes to his Burnley side for today’s first home game of the season against Sunderland.

The Clarets take to Turf Moor for their second game of the campaign, a week on from their opening day 3-0 defeat to Tottenham.

That scoreline doesn’t tell the full story, however, as Scott Parker’s men were more than a match for Spurs for a good 60 to 70 minutes.

But with games coming up against Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Liverpool after today, the pressure is already on Burnley to get some early points on the board.

They face a Black Cats side that enjoyed the perfect start to the season with a 3-0 home win against beleaguered West Ham.

As for the Clarets, Oliver Sonne and Josh Laurent both drop out of the side from last week’s opener in North London to be replaced by Jacob Bruun Larsen and Lesley Ugochukwu – who makes his first Burnley start.

The squad is otherwise unchanged, meaning there’s still no Armando Broja, who is still working his fitness up.

Bruun Larsen comes in for Oliver Sonne (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Axel Tuanzebe and Bashir Humphreys both remain sidelined alongside Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni,

Etienne Green, Vaclav Hladky, Hannes Delcroix, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Mike Tresor, Ashley Barnes and Michal Obafemi are all left out.

TEAMS

Burnley: Dubravka, Bruun Larsen, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Anthony, Foster

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Pires, Sonne, Laurent, Ramsey, Edwards, Tchouana, Flemming

Sunderland: Roefs, Hume, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Diarra, Talbi, Adingra, Mayenda

Subs: Patterson, Seelt, Masuaka, Neil, Roberts, Le Fee, Rigg, Guiu, Isidor

Referee: Michael Salisbury

