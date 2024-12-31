It means Scott Parker’s side remain third in the table, a point adrift of the Blades.
Burnley had Jeremy Sarmiento back available to them for the game against Boro after the winger missed their last two games, but they’re otherwise expected to have the same pool of players to choose from.
Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Wednesday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:
1. Enock Agyei (Burnley) - out
Scott Parker recently revealed the winger was one of several attacking options currently sidelined through injury. Photo: George Wood
2. Manuel Benson (Burnley) - out
The winger is facing a number of weeks, and potentially months, on the sidelines after suffering a calf/achilles injury during Burnley's derby against Blackburn in August. Photo: Alex Davidson
3. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out
The defender will remain sidelined until at least the New Year after undergoing a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023. Photo: Ryan Pierse
4. Aaron Ramsey (Burnley) - out
Made his long-awaited return to the grass recently after suffering a serious knee injury back in February, but still a long way to go in his recovery. Photo: Matt McNulty
