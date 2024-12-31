Burnley v Stoke City team news: Nine to miss out through injury and two fitness doubts - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 31st Dec 2024, 08:00 GMT
Burnley begin 2025 with a New Year’s Day clash against Stoke City back at Turf Moor.

The Clarets followed up their impressive Boxing Day win against Sheffield United with a hard-earned point against another promotion rival in Middlesbrough on Sunday.

It means Scott Parker’s side remain third in the table, a point adrift of the Blades.

Burnley had Jeremy Sarmiento back available to them for the game against Boro after the winger missed their last two games, but they’re otherwise expected to have the same pool of players to choose from.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Wednesday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Scott Parker recently revealed the winger was one of several attacking options currently sidelined through injury.

1. Enock Agyei (Burnley) - out

Scott Parker recently revealed the winger was one of several attacking options currently sidelined through injury. Photo: George Wood

The winger is facing a number of weeks, and potentially months, on the sidelines after suffering a calf/achilles injury during Burnley's derby against Blackburn in August.

2. Manuel Benson (Burnley) - out

The winger is facing a number of weeks, and potentially months, on the sidelines after suffering a calf/achilles injury during Burnley's derby against Blackburn in August. Photo: Alex Davidson

The defender will remain sidelined until at least the New Year after undergoing a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.

3. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out

The defender will remain sidelined until at least the New Year after undergoing a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Made his long-awaited return to the grass recently after suffering a serious knee injury back in February, but still a long way to go in his recovery.

4. Aaron Ramsey (Burnley) - out

Made his long-awaited return to the grass recently after suffering a serious knee injury back in February, but still a long way to go in his recovery. Photo: Matt McNulty

