Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets look to reignite promotion charge

Burnley will be looking to reignite their promotion push when they return to Turf Moor tonight to take on Sheffield Wednesday.

Scott Parker’s side drifted to five points adrift of the top two last weekend when they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw away to Preston North End.

But with first facing second on Monday night, with Leeds United taking on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, this weekend presents a huge chance for the Clarets to claw back some ground.

They face an Owls side that were beaten late on by Coventry City last weekend, but are performing well this season, sitting ninth in the table and just three points adrift of the play-offs.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Friday, February 21. Kick-off is at 8pm.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: A general view outside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Leeds United FC at Turf Moor on January 27, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

Yes. The game has been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports. Coverage begins at 7.30pm.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Josh Brownhill will be pushing to start after making his return from injury off the bench against Preston last week.

Luca Koleosho could also be in contention after training all week, having missed the last five games with a knock.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.

As for the Owls, Anthony Musaba is getting closer to a return having not featured since January, but Di’Shon Bernard, Akin Famewo and Dominic Iorfa are all out.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“It’s another big test for us.

“We’re facing a good team, a competitive team that have done very well under their coach.

“As you get to this point in the season, there are always competitive games in this league, so we’re looking forward to what will be a tough game and one which we want to come out the right side of.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Brownhill, Hannibal, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming

Sheff Wed: Beadle; Paterson, Valery, Ihiekwe, M Lowe, Johnson; Charles, Bannan, Armstrong; Windass, Ugbo, Gassama

Who is the referee?

Stephen Martin. He’s overseen 22 games so far this season, dishing out 89 yellow cards but no reds. His last Burnley game came in October 2022 during the 4-0 home win against Swansea City.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 3/4

Draw: 23/10

Sheff Wed: 4/1

Odds according to SkyBet.