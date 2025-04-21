Burnley v Sheffield United: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets stand on cusp of promotion

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 21st Apr 2025, 08:00 BST
Just 90 minutes stand in-between Burnley and an instant return to the Premier League.
Scott Parker’s side have the opportunity to clinch promotion with a win against their direct rivals, Sheffield United.

As it currently stands, the Clarets hold a five-point lead over the Blades with only three games of the season remaining.

Burnley come into the game off the back of a comeback 2-1 victory over Watford on Good Friday, while Chris Wilder’s side overcame struggling Cardiff City 2-0.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Monday, April 21. Kick-off is at 5.30pm.

A general view of daffodils planted outside the stadim prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brentford FC at Turf Moor on March 16, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)A general view of daffodils planted outside the stadim prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brentford FC at Turf Moor on March 16, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
A general view of daffodils planted outside the stadim prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brentford FC at Turf Moor on March 16, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

Yes, the game has been picked for live coverage on both ITV1 and Sky Sports. Coverage begins at 5pm.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

The Clarets are likely to be without Lyle Foster once again as a result of his shoulder injury, but it is hoped he will still play some part this season.

Aaron Ramsey is closing in on a return to the first-team after making three appearances for the Under-21s following his 13-month lay-off.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.

As for Sheffield United, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Harry Clarke are both fitness doubts, while Ollie Arblaster and Tom Davies are long-term concerns.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“Easy motivation, of course, but we're playing against a tough side, a good side, and this is going to be a massive game for us,” he said.

“We're going into it as best we can and we'll be raring to go.

“The aim was [to get out of the division] at the start of the season and that's still the aim now.

“While, of course, on Monday night we can get this done, I also understand that the focus that we need to apply and where we need to be for Monday, that will determine how we approach it.

“I have absolutely no doubt we'll approach it in the manner we've approached every single game and hopefully we can go and get a result on Monday.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming

Sheffield United: Cooper, Choudhury, Ahmedhodzic, Holding, Burrows, Souza, Peck, Hamer, Rak-Sakyi, Brewster, Campbell

Who is the referee?

David Webb. He’s overseen 29 games so far this season, dishing out 71 yellow cards and just one red. He’s taken charge of Burnley’s games against Portsmouth (2-1 win at home), Swansea City (1-0 win) and Portsmouth again (0-0 draw away).

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 10/11

Draw: 11/5

Sheff Utd: 16/5

Odds according to SkyBet.

