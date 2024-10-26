Burnley v QPR: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets look to extend unbeaten run
The Clarets made it eight games without defeat in midweek when they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Hull City.
The result saw Scott Parker’s men move into second place in the Championship, trailing leaders Sunderland by three points.
As for QPR, they’re enduring a troubling season having only won one of their 11 games, which sees them sit second from bottom int he table.
Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:
When and where is the game taking place?
The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Saturday, October 26. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Is it on TV?
No, the game falls behind the UK’s 3pm blackout.
How else can I follow the game?
Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.
What’s the latest team news?
Jeremy Sarmiento faces a race against time to be fit after missing Wednesday night’s trip to Hull with a knock.
The winger’s injury, sustained in training on Tuesday, isn’t thought to be too serious but Parker admits this weekend might come too soon for him.
Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor and Lyle Foster will all remain sidelined.
As for QPR, they’re without experienced midfielder Jack Colback who had to undergo operation after picking up a knee injury.
Liam Morrison is also out with a knee injury, while Michael Frey, Kenneth Paal and Rayan Kolli are all doubts.
Scott Parker’s pre-match comments
“They’ve changed it around a little bit over the last few games in terms of their formation.
“They’re on a little bit of a bad run, I think that’s clear, but they’re coming to us and no doubt they will want to give the best version of themselves and make it very, very difficult for us.
“We need to approach the game as we have done, we need to keep nudging along. We need to understand what the game is going to bring.
“There will be a tough game ahead of us this weekend. I say that most weekends, of course I do, but it’s the facts of this league. “We need to apply ourselves in the right way, dominate and be clinical. But we go into the game hoping to get three points and we do that with the commitment and quality we have and I believe we can show that again.”
What are the predicted teams?
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Koleosho, Anthony, Flemming
QPR: Nardi, Smyth, Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Saito, Dembele, Varane, Field, Chair, Celar
Who is the referee?
Andrew Kitchen. He’s overseen seven games so far this season, dishing out 36 yellow cards and one red. This will be the first Burnley game he’s taken charge of.
What are the latest odds?
Burnley: 4/6
Draw: 13/5
QPR: 17/4
Odds according to SkyBet.
