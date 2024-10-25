The result saw Scott Parker’s men move into second place in the Championship, trailing leaders Sunderland by three points.
As for QPR, they’re enduring a troubling season having only won one of their 11 games, which sees them sit second from bottom int he table.
Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:
1. Manuel Benson (Burnley) - out
The winger is facing a number of weeks, and potentially months, on the sidelines after suffering a calf/achilles injury during Burnley's derby against Blackburn. Photo: Lewis Storey
2. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out
The defender is likely to remain sidelined until the New Year after undergoing a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023. Photo: Ryan Pierse
3. Hannes Delcroix (Burnley) - out
Another long-term absentee that is making good progress, but is still making his way back. Not featured since a 2-2 draw against West Ham back in March. Photo: Marc Atkins
4. Hjalmar Ekdal (Burnley) - out
Hasn't featured for Burnley this season having suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty with Sweden back in June. Photo: Lewis Storey
