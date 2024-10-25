Burnley v QPR team news: 12 to miss out through injury and two fitness doubts - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 25th Oct 2024, 11:00 BST
Burnley return to Turf Moor after back-to-back away games this weekend when they face lowly QPR.

The Clarets made it eight games without defeat in midweek when they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Hull City.

The result saw Scott Parker’s men move into second place in the Championship, trailing leaders Sunderland by three points.

As for QPR, they’re enduring a troubling season having only won one of their 11 games, which sees them sit second from bottom int he table.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

The winger is facing a number of weeks, and potentially months, on the sidelines after suffering a calf/achilles injury during Burnley's derby against Blackburn.

1. Manuel Benson (Burnley) - out

The winger is facing a number of weeks, and potentially months, on the sidelines after suffering a calf/achilles injury during Burnley's derby against Blackburn. Photo: Lewis Storey

The defender is likely to remain sidelined until the New Year after undergoing a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.

2. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out

The defender is likely to remain sidelined until the New Year after undergoing a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Another long-term absentee that is making good progress, but is still making his way back. Not featured since a 2-2 draw against West Ham back in March.

3. Hannes Delcroix (Burnley) - out

Another long-term absentee that is making good progress, but is still making his way back. Not featured since a 2-2 draw against West Ham back in March. Photo: Marc Atkins

Hasn't featured for Burnley this season having suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty with Sweden back in June.

4. Hjalmar Ekdal (Burnley) - out

Hasn't featured for Burnley this season having suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty with Sweden back in June. Photo: Lewis Storey

