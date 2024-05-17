Burnley v Nottingham Forest early team news: Four to miss out through injury, two doubts - gallery

Burnley finish their season with a home clash against Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor this Sunday.

Following last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham, there is now nothing riding on the fixture after the club’s relegation back to the Championship was confirmed.

Forest, meanwhile, are all-but guaranteed to stay up, sitting three points above Luton Town with a superior goal difference of +12.

Heading into Sunday’s encounter, here's a look at the team news for both outfits:

The defender hasn't featured for Burnley since playing against Man City at the end of January.

1. Ameen Al-Dakhil (Burnley) - out

The defender hasn't featured for Burnley since playing against Man City at the end of January. Photo: Luke Walker

The defender hasn't played since picking up a knee injury against Aston Villa at the end of December. Now focused on getting back for the start of next season.

2. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out

The defender hasn't played since picking up a knee injury against Aston Villa at the end of December. Now focused on getting back for the start of next season. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Suffered a serious knee injury in December that was expected to keep him out for the majority of the season. Unlikely to be risked in a game with nothing riding on it.

3. Luca Koleosho (Burnley) - doubt

Suffered a serious knee injury in December that was expected to keep him out for the majority of the season. Unlikely to be risked in a game with nothing riding on it. Photo: David Rogers

Ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious knee injury during the defeat to Arsenal in February.

4. Aaron Ramsey (Burnley) - out

Ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious knee injury during the defeat to Arsenal in February. Photo: Matt McNulty

