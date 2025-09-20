Burnley v Nottingham Forest confirmed XIs and team news as summer signing handed first start
The midfielder comes in as a direct replacement for Lesley Ugochukwu, who misses out through suspension after being shown two yellow cards during last week’s 1-0 defeat.
The Clarets are otherwise unchanged, with Jacob Bruun Larsen missing out for the second game running with a sore heel.
The winger picked up the issue while away on international duty with Denmark.
Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni all remain injured, while Axel Tuanzebe continues to miss out. Ashley Barnes takes the place on the bench vacated by Luis.
As for Forest, ex-Aston Villa man Douglas Luiz makes his debut while former Claret Chris Wood continues in attack.
TEAMS
Burnley: Dubravka, Walker, Laurent, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Florentino, Cullen, Tchaouna, Anthony, Foster
Subs: Weiss, Humphreys, Worrall, Pires, Hannibal, Edwards, Flemming, Barnes, Broja
Forest: Sels, Williams, Milenkovic, Morato, Zinchenko, Anderson, Luiz, Gibbs-White, Bakwa, Ndoye, Wood
Subs: John, Sangare, Kalimuendo, Yates, Cunha, McAtee, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus, Hutchinson
Referee: Thomas Bramall
