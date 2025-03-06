Burnley v Luton Town early team news: 7 to miss out through injury and 2 fitness doubts - gallery

Burnley and Luton Town have had two completely contrasting seasons following their relegations from the Premier League last term.

The Clarets have stood up to the pressure and continue to mount a push for promotion, sitting third in the table and just two points adrift of second.

The Hatters, however, have surprisingly struggled and, ahead of this weekend’s meeting, find themselves languishing inside the bottom three, five points adrift of safety.

The two sides played one another on the opening weekend of the season and it was Scott Parker’s men who emerged victorious, claiming a 4-1 win at Kenilworth Road.

Since then, Rob Edwards has departed Luton and Matt Bloomfield has come in from Wycombe Wanderers – but their struggles have continued.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

The defender remains a long-term absentee despite recently returning to training following a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.

1. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out

1. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out

The loanee is facing “some time” on the sidelines after picking up a quad injury prior to the recent game against Sheffield Wednesday.

2. Bashir Humphreys (Burnley) - out

2. Bashir Humphreys (Burnley) - out

Making good progress in his recovery from a serious knee injury, which he suffered back in February of last year. But not quite ready just yet.

3. Aaron Ramsey (Burnley) - out

3. Aaron Ramsey (Burnley) - out

Despite making a recent return during the FA Cup tie against Reading, Tresor is not fit to play and is unlikely to be available for the foreseeable future.

4. Mike Tresor (Burnley) - out

4. Mike Tresor (Burnley) - out

