The Clarets have stood up to the pressure and continue to mount a push for promotion, sitting third in the table and just two points adrift of second.

The Hatters, however, have surprisingly struggled and, ahead of this weekend’s meeting, find themselves languishing inside the bottom three, five points adrift of safety.

The two sides played one another on the opening weekend of the season and it was Scott Parker’s men who emerged victorious, claiming a 4-1 win at Kenilworth Road.

Since then, Rob Edwards has departed Luton and Matt Bloomfield has come in from Wycombe Wanderers – but their struggles have continued.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out The defender remains a long-term absentee despite recently returning to training following a second operation on his meniscus (knee) injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.

Bashir Humphreys (Burnley) - out The loanee is facing "some time" on the sidelines after picking up a quad injury prior to the recent game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Aaron Ramsey (Burnley) - out Making good progress in his recovery from a serious knee injury, which he suffered back in February of last year. But not quite ready just yet.