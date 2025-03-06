The Clarets have stood up to the pressure and continue to mount a push for promotion, sitting third in the table and just two points adrift of second.
The Hatters, however, have surprisingly struggled and, ahead of this weekend’s meeting, find themselves languishing inside the bottom three, five points adrift of safety.
The two sides played one another on the opening weekend of the season and it was Scott Parker’s men who emerged victorious, claiming a 4-1 win at Kenilworth Road.
Since then, Rob Edwards has departed Luton and Matt Bloomfield has come in from Wycombe Wanderers – but their struggles have continued.
Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:
