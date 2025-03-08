Burnley v Luton Town confirmed XIs and team news as Scott Parker makes double change

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 8th Mar 2025, 14:01 BST

Scott Parker has made two changes to his Burnley side for today’s Championship clash against Luton Town.
In the midst of a busy run of games, the Clarets boss has taken the opportunity to freshen things up a little bit.

Josh Laurent comes in for Hannibal in midfield, while Lyle Foster also gets the nod up front ahead of Zian Flemming.

Burnley are otherwise unchanged from the midweek 2-1 win against Cardiff City.

Luca Koleosho, a sub in South Wales on Tuesday night, drops out of the squad to be replaced by Nathan Redmond.

Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Trestor all remain sidelined, while Jonjo Shelvey is left out for the second game running.

As for Luton, they make two changes from last weekend’s 1-0 win against Portsmouth, as Zack Nelson and Elijad Adebayo come into the side.

CARDIFF, WALES - MARCH 04: Perry Ng of Cardiff City is challenged by Lyle Foster of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City FC and Burnley FC at Cardiff City Stadium on March 04, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)CARDIFF, WALES - MARCH 04: Perry Ng of Cardiff City is challenged by Lyle Foster of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City FC and Burnley FC at Cardiff City Stadium on March 04, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Foster

Subs: Hladky, Worrall, Sonne, Hannibal, Benson, Sarmiento, Redmond, Barnes, Flemming

Luton: Kaminski, Naismith, Clark, Makosso, Nelson, Jones, Bell, Doughty, Walsh, Aasgaard, Adebayo

Subs: Krul, Andersen, McGuiness, Alli, Fanne, Nordas, Bowler, Brown, Morris

Referee: Tom Nield

