Burnley v Luton Town confirmed XIs and team news as Scott Parker makes double change
In the midst of a busy run of games, the Clarets boss has taken the opportunity to freshen things up a little bit.
Josh Laurent comes in for Hannibal in midfield, while Lyle Foster also gets the nod up front ahead of Zian Flemming.
Luca Koleosho, a sub in South Wales on Tuesday night, drops out of the squad to be replaced by Nathan Redmond.
Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Trestor all remain sidelined, while Jonjo Shelvey is left out for the second game running.
As for Luton, they make two changes from last weekend’s 1-0 win against Portsmouth, as Zack Nelson and Elijad Adebayo come into the side.
TEAMS
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Foster
Subs: Hladky, Worrall, Sonne, Hannibal, Benson, Sarmiento, Redmond, Barnes, Flemming
Luton: Kaminski, Naismith, Clark, Makosso, Nelson, Jones, Bell, Doughty, Walsh, Aasgaard, Adebayo
Subs: Krul, Andersen, McGuiness, Alli, Fanne, Nordas, Bowler, Brown, Morris
Referee: Tom Nield
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.