Burnley v Liverpool team news: two to miss out through injury and seven fitness doubts

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 11th Sep 2025, 11:00 BST
The reigning champions come to town on Sunday as Burnley take on Liverpool on their resumption of the Premier League season.

The Clarets suffered a cruel 3-2 defeat to Manchester United prior to the international break, going down to their second defeat of the season.

But with three points to their name after their first three games, and taking into account the performances to match, Scott Parker will be encouraged by the start his side have made.

Things don’t get much easier though, with Arne Slot’s side travelling to Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon (2pm kick-off) looking to extend their winning start to the campaign.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Sunday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

The forward is expected to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future after being forced to undergo surgery during the summer on a crucial ligament tear.

1. Zeki Amdouni (Burnley) - out

The forward is expected to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future after being forced to undergo surgery during the summer on a crucial ligament tear.

The defender has suffered a setback in his recovery from a long-standing knee injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.

2. Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out

The defender has suffered a setback in his recovery from a long-standing knee injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023.

Despite starting in the recent Carabao Cup outing against Derby, the striker - who is still working his way to full fitness - was not involved against Man Utd prior to the break.

3. Armando Broja (Burnley) - doubt

Despite starting in the recent Carabao Cup outing against Derby, the striker - who is still working his way to full fitness - was not involved against Man Utd prior to the break.

The defender appeared to pick up an injury during Sweden's 2-0 defeat to Kosovo on Monday night.

4. Hjalmar Ekdal (Burnley) - doubt

The defender appeared to pick up an injury during Sweden's 2-0 defeat to Kosovo on Monday night.

