Burnley v Liverpool team news: two to miss out through injury and seven fitness doubts

The Clarets suffered a cruel 3-2 defeat to Manchester United prior to the international break, going down to their second defeat of the season.

But with three points to their name after their first three games, and taking into account the performances to match, Scott Parker will be encouraged by the start his side have made.

Things don’t get much easier though, with Arne Slot’s side travelling to Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon (2pm kick-off) looking to extend their winning start to the campaign.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Sunday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

1 . Zeki Amdouni (Burnley) - out The forward is expected to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future after being forced to undergo surgery during the summer on a crucial ligament tear. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) Photo: Johnnie Izquierdo Photo Sales

2 . Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out The defender has suffered a setback in his recovery from a long-standing knee injury, which has kept him out of action since December 2023. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

3 . Armando Broja (Burnley) - doubt Despite starting in the recent Carabao Cup outing against Derby, the striker - who is still working his way to full fitness - was not involved against Man Utd prior to the break. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) Photo: Carl Recine Photo Sales