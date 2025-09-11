Burnley v Liverpool team news: two to miss out through injury and seven fitness doubts

The Clarets suffered a cruel 3-2 defeat to Manchester United prior to the international break, going down to their second defeat of the season.
But with three points to their name after their first three games, and taking into account the performances to match, Scott Parker will be encouraged by the start his side have made.
Things don’t get much easier though, with Arne Slot’s side travelling to Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon (2pm kick-off) looking to extend their winning start to the campaign.
Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Sunday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:
