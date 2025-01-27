Burnley v Leeds United: Team news, predicted teams and TV details for crunch promotion showdown
Prior to this weekend, Daniel Farke’s men led the way at the top of the Championship, a point ahead of Sheffield United and three ahead of the Clarets.
Scott Parker’s men kept up the pressure on the top two with a 5-0 rout of bottom side Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday, while Leeds overcame Norwich City 2-0.
Burnley will be looking to complete the double over Leeds having claimed a 1-0 win at Elland Road thanks to Luca Koleosho’s solo effort.
Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:
When and where is the game taking place?
The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Monday, January 27. Kick-off is at 8pm.
Is it on TV?
Yes, the game has been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports. Coverage begins at 7pm on the Main Event and Football channels.
How else can I follow the game?
Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.
What’s the latest team news?
Jonjo Shelvey will be hoping to be involved for the first time after playing no part in Burnley’s midweek win at Plymouth.
Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsay, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined.
As for Leeds, Pascal Struijk and Patrick Bamford are due to miss out with hamstring injuries.
Scott Parker’s pre-match comments
“It’s a big game for us, it’s a big game for both teams, really.
“I think we all understand the magnitude of this game on Monday. Two teams that have done very, very well up to this point of the year.
“We're playing against a really exciting team in terms of the way they play. A team that's been together now for probably 18 months with not massive, massive changes, albeit they've of course sold some players, but they've got some real quality in their team. Players that they've kept as well.
“We experienced that when we played against them early on in the season. I'm sure Daniel [Farke] will be saying the same about us. He understands the problems we can cause them.
“It's got the ingredients to be a very good game. I think it will be defined on the fine margins.”
What are the predicted teams?
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Anthony, Foster, Flemming
Leeds: Meslier, Bogle, Firpo, Rodon, Ampadu, Tanaka, Rothwell, James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe
Who is the referee?
Josh Smith. He’s overseen 24 games so far this season, dishing out 97 yellow cards and one red. He took charge of Burnley’s 0-0 draw against Middlesbrough just after Christmas.
What are the latest odds?
Burnley: 11/5
Draw: 2/1
Leeds: 13/10
Odds according to SkyBet.
