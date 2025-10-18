Burnley v Leeds United confirmed XIs and team news as Scott Parker makes pivotal system change

Scott Parker appears to have ditched his back five for Burnley’s pivotal clash against Leeds United.

The Clarets have utilised a version of a 5-2-3 for all of their Premier League games so far this season, but to mixed results.

The system came under fire prior to the international break, where Burnley produced an underwhelming performance in their 2-1 defeat.

On their return to action, Parker appears to have switched to a 4-3-3 formation, with a back four of Kyle Walker, Axel Tuanzebe, Maxime Esteve and Quilindschy Hartman.

Lesley Ugochukwu comes in for Josh Laurent as one of three changes to partner Josh Cullen and Florentino Luis in midfield.

Jacob Bruun Larsen replaces Loum Tchaouna, while Zian Flemming leads the line for his first Premier League start in place of Lyle Foster, who misses out with a dead leg picked up while away with South Africa.

Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni all miss out through injury.

Hjalmar Ekdal returns to the bench, having been dropped from the squad at Villa Park during Burnley’s last outing.

As for Leeds, Daniel Farke makes one change from their defeat to Tottenham, as Jack Harrison replaces the injured Noah Okafor.

TEAMS

Burnley: Dubravka, Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Florentino, Ugochukwu, Bruun Larsen, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Weiss, Ekdal, Pires, Laurent, Hannibal, Edwards, Tchaouna, Barnes, Broja

Leeds: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach, Aaronson, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Perri, Justin, Bijol, Bornauw, Gruev, Tanaka, James, Nmecha, Piroe

Referee: Tim Robinson

