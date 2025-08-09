Burnley v Lazio: Team news, talking points and predicted line-up for final friendly
Scott Parker’s men return to Turf Moor for their one and only home friendly outing of the summer, a week out from next week’s Premier League opener at Tottenham.
The Lazio game isn’t Burnley’s only match today. It’s understood a behind-closed-doors game will also take place at Gawthorpe this morning to ensure as many players as possible in Parker’s bloated squad get minutes under their belts.
Midfielder Josh Laurent has been served with a one-match suspension, having been shown a red card following two bookings against former club Stoke City last week.
However, Saturday’s training ground game does count, meaning Laurent will be available to face Lazio later in the day.
Both Bashir Humphreys and Zeki Amdouni will miss out through injury, while Connor Roberts and Zian Flemming are working their way back from knocks.
Roberts did feature in last weekend’s in-house game, while Flemming is now back in training.
Burnley fans could also get their first glimpse of new signings Martin Dubravka, Lesley Ugochukwu and Armando Broja – who all arrived this week.
As for the opposition, Lazio finished seventh in Serie A last season under the management of Maurizio Sarri.
Their squad includes Mattéo Guendouzi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Pedro. It will be the sixth pre-season game for Parker’s squad, who suffered their only defeat to date at Stoke.
Predicted starting XI: Dubravka, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Edwards, Anthony, Broja
Pre-season so far
1-0 win against Fleetwood Town (Marcus Edwards)
1-1 draw against Wolves (Jacob Bruun Larsen)
2-0 win against Huddersfield Town (Tommy McDermott and Joe Westley)
2-2 draw against Shrewsbury Town (Marcus Edwards x2)
1-0 defeat to Stoke City
